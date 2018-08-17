Letters: Readers discuss Greg Orman, assisted suicide and the war over press freedom

Go for Orman
To paraphrase from Thomas Friedman’s commentary in Monday’s Star, the GOP-controlled Congress and Fox News will never tell President Donald Trump “enough” over his erratic tweeting and non-stop lying. (7A, “Keep it up with all the blanket Trump coverage”)
This behavior might never cause many moderate Republicans to vote for a Democrat, but I can see them pulling the independent lever for Greg Orman in the Kansas governor’s race as full payback for the mess the cabal of Trump, Secretary of State and GOP candidate Kris Kobach and the ghost of former Gov. Sam Brownback have left in their wake.
Well, I say “enough” to all of them and “welcome” to Orman, who will show Kansas what happens when the light shines brightly on their dark-spun webs of deceit and bullying party cronyism.
Kat Berger
Overland Park
The real rate
I am an attorney and president of Choice is an Illusion, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Formed in 2010, Choice is an Illusion fights against assisted suicide and euthanasia throughout the United States and in other countries.
David Grube’s Aug. 5 guest commentary in The Star said Oregon’s suicide rates “overall have gone down ... since its Death with Dignity Act went into effect in 1997.” (23A, “Medical aid in dying different from suicide”) I disagree with this claim.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Vital Signs” website, Oregon’s suicide rate went up 28.2 percent from 1999 to 2016.
Legal assisted suicide encourages other suicide. Don’t be fooled.
Margaret Dore
Seattle
He didn’t start it
End President Donald Trump’s war on the press? (Aug. 16, 12A, “President Trump, we are not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on the free press”)
That is easy.
The press should end its war on Trump.
Everyone wins.
Martin Crenech
Basehor
Solidarity needed
Trained at the University of Missouri to be a journalist in 1976, to teach journalism in 1978 and even as a local licensed United Methodist Church pastor, I have listened to the president’s rhetoric in horror.
There is absolutely no reason to accept or to agree with his random labeling of “fake news,” nor to make threats to silence — in any format — the freedom of speech or press.
The U.S. Constitution has weathered many storms and quelled many threats, and we know that because of the Constitution’s guarantees of our freedoms.
Journalists are trained how to report news without adding subjectivity. As the press banded together this week to counter the president’s accusations and threats, it should also band together to follow the Missouri School of Journalism’s Journalist’s Creed.
I pray that the Constitution continues to protect us as American citizens, and protects the freedoms it outlines — including the freedom of press.
Thank you, editors, for banding together to continue fighting for freedoms.
Susan Annette Smith
Warrensburg
Makes him stronger
I read your editorial criticizing President Donald Trump and his comments about the media. You joined the bandwagon of the many other newspapers in our country.
You certainly have freedom to express your views, as biased and distorted as they are. You should recognize that the president has the same liberty to communicate his views according to his distinctive style.
The greater the attacks are against him, the greater the support for him grows.
You are sadly mistaken if you think he will politely muzzle himself or transform into a silent punching bag for you and your colleagues.
Mike Crowell
Kansas City
Learn lessons
Thanks to The Star for participating in the effort of newspapers nationwide to inform us all of the vital necessity of a free press — especially in this time of a man in the White House who is doing all he can to threaten and silence any form of free speech and expression of thought contrary to his egotistic, self-absorbed mania.
Please keep reminding everyone that labeling groups as “enemies of the people” is what totalitarian regimes have done in the past.
Those who don’t know history are bound to repeat it — and we know the president is not the brightest. Or as they say in Texas, “He doesn’t know come here from sic ’em.”
Waynell Gregory
Roeland Park
