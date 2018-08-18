Letters: Readers discuss Catholic Church responsibility, dirty politics and oil usage

There’s a difference
I read an interesting letter to the editor Friday accusing The Star of passing off information on the editorial page as news. (10A)
The very fact that it was on the editorial page proves it wasn’t news.
I now understand what President Donald Trump means by “fake news.” He, like the letter writer, doesn’t understand the difference between news and opinion.
Thomas Galbreath
Independence
Accountability
It is distressing that Pennsylvania has cited thousands of reports of abuse by Catholic clergy. Equally disturbing is that Bishop James V. Johnston of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas now want to be more active in curbing the actions of these predators. (Aug. 17, 1A, “’I want to apologize’: Area’s Catholic leaders say church failed on sexual abuse”)
These actions should have been ongoing since way before former priest Shawn Ratigan was convicted of producing child pornography and Bishop Robert Finn was found guilty of protecting him.
All priests who participated in any abuse or were part of the cover-ups should be censured. It matters not that the statute of limitations has expired in the court of law. The Catholic Church must be held to a higher standard — God’s law. If one pastored a church and hid, or tolerated, a pedophile, he should be either sent on his way, without benefits, or live in a monastery for the remainder of his days. And start with Finn, who continues to be an active part of the church, now in Nebraska.
As a tithing Catholic for decades, I would like to know what part of my contributions went to pay off the $30 million that victims are entitled to receive. At one time, Finn indicated that tithing was not used for paying off victims or purchasing insurance policies that would be used for such purposes. Seriously?
Lou Bresette
Kansas City
A dog’s breakfast
Growing up in Louisiana, I never thought I’d see a gubernatorial election worse than 1991, when Edwin Edwards, who was later convicted on federal racketeering and bribery charges, defeated Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.
This year’s Kansas governor’s election eclipses Louisiana in ’91 because there were not two, but three, unpalatable candidates. For the record, I voted for incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer.
By vowing to cut taxes and spending deeper than ex-Gov. Sam Brownback, Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach is telling the world he doesn’t care if Kansas goes bankrupt. I honestly don’t think Kobach cares, because he will use the governor’s mansion as a platform to run for higher office or earn a spot in President Donald Trump’s cabinet.
The Democratic nominee, state Sen. Laura Kelly, has vowed to spend as much or more on education as her best friend, former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, but has not explained how this would come about, knowing she would have to admit she favors massive tax increases.
Greg Orman is again proving he lacks any sort of substance by simply rerunning the empty campaign he did when he lost to Pat Roberts four years ago in the U.S. Senate race.
I’m ashamed to live in Kansas right now. I’m already nauseated thinking about our next governor.
David N. Steinle
Russell, Kan.
No real oil future
Texas expects local economic benefits from increased fracking, according to the Aug. 13 “Short Take: The ongoing new Texas oil boom.” (7A) But that boom means increasingly dire consequences for the world’s climate.
This year, we’re seeing more intense storms, heat waves, droughts and forest fires. Climate change is under way, threatening our food security and our infrastructures. Melting glaciers will make our water supplies more erratic.
To limit the increases of these harms, Texas oil should stay in the ground. Fracking contaminates millions of gallons of water, which should be kept pure for use in the perilous decades ahead.
The world’s need for oil is slackening. Electric drivetrains for cars, buses and trucks are cheaper and cleaner and are being adopted worldwide. Costs of producing electricity from wind and solar continue to decrease.
Investors should steer away from putting more funds into the oil industry. Researchers at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis warn that oil industry financial statements show significant signs of strain and that the stock market has punished oil and gas shares.
I agree with Pope Francis: Cutting our oil use is morally right. And it’s economically right as well.
James R. Turner
Kansas City
Comments