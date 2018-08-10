Letters: Readers discuss political commercials, Sharice Davids endorsement and Toby Young

Make it stop
I have kept my TV on mute the past several weeks. I thought that when the primary elections were over, we’d have a small respite.
But no, the next morning they all started again. Too many ads, too little information, way too much money being spent.
We desperately need campaign reform.
Teddi Oppenheimer
Overland Park
Primaries’ purpose
A Thursday letter writer said she didn’t vote in Kansas this Election Day because she would have had to choose a party to receive a ballot. (12A)
The Aug. 7 election was a primary, the purpose of which is to determine which candidates will represent their parties in the ensuing general election — not who will ultimately win the offices.
Some states use party caucuses for this culling process.
It would make sense if Kansas had a provision for unaffiliated or independent voters to select a non-partisan ballot to vote on tax issues or other issues that are also included in a primary.
I am sorry this writer and others chose not to be a part of this process.
John Wilferth
Warrensburg
Not buying it
I find part of The Star’s Thursday editorial concerning Sharice Davids and Rep. Kevin Yoder somewhat disingenuous. (12A, “Yoder says Davids doesn’t have Kansas values?”)
Barring some drastic and previously undisclosed revelation concerning Davids’ past, I will be more shocked than Capt. Louis Renault was in the movie “Casablanca” after his “discovery” that gambling occurred in Rick’s Cafe Americain if the editorial board does not endorse Davids over Yoder in the general election.
Although the board might not have known with certainty how Davids would fare in the primary, I find it difficult to believe its members thought she might “finish closer to the bottom.”
If they did think that, they certainly insulted many voters in Kansas’ 3rd District.
Finally, and for whatever it is worth, I would have voted for Davids if I lived in the district.
Jack Isley
Liberty
Heard it before
Yesterday, after watching several cable news political pundits hold forth, I waited “at the end of the day” for their prophecies to come true. But nothing happened.
Well, something did happen: My wife woke me up to tell me it was the end of the day.
I will try again tonight because events are “moving forward” rapidly, and I plan to take a longer nap just to be ready for anything that happens “at the end of the day.”
Robert Willson
Kansas City
Encouragement
Tuesday, my 18-year-old grandson voted for the first time. The election workers all clapped for him.
Lila Martin
Overland Park
Stay alert
I was thrilled to see the overwhelming vote to protect workers’ rights by defeating Missouri’s Proposition A.
As you prepare to decide how to vote in the general election, realize that legislators in Jefferson City are already discussing circumventing the will of the voters, as they have done before on this issue and others. They are planning again to impose right to work on this state. (Aug. 9, 13A, “Short take: The people spoke on right to work”)
If you are among the vast majority who voted against Prop A, find out whether the candidates on the November ballot plan on representing you and your views or if they plan on ignoring your vote again to impose this unwanted law on Missouri.
Thomas Kenney
Liberty
Remake the report
The Star’s front-page Aug. 5 article “Broken soul now remade” romanticizes Toby Young’s enabling the escape of convicted murderer John Manard from Lansing Correctional Facility. It fails to consider the tragedy of Manard’s victim, Donald G. England.
According a 2006 MSNBC report about the case, two guns were missing from Young’s house at the time of the escape. Thankfully, there were no subsequent deaths by guns or dangerous, evasive driving.
As a Ph.D. psychologist at Lansing Correctional Facility, I was well aware of women who were conned by convicts. If Manard truly loved her, would he have made her a criminal?
The Star’s article states that Manard wrote, “I owe (Young) no apologies for any choices.”
Criminals excuse their behavior through distorted thinking, and the public all too often does the same.
I think the England family would write a different article.
Walter Finch
Olathe
