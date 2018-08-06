Letters: Readers discuss civic responsibility, duck boat regulation and Kobach’s media attacks

Do your duty
As Americans, we are quick to demand and defend our rights, but we are somewhat more reluctant about our responsibilities as citizens of the republic.
Voting is both a right and a responsibility. Be a responsible citizen Tuesday. Claim your right and cast an informed vote.
Janelle Ramsburg
Kansas City
Don’t expect action
What makes you think Congress will do anything about duck boats? Seventeen young people were killed in a high school in Florida six months ago, not to mention numerous other mass murders since then — and nothing has happened.
Near as I can figure, lawmakers draw big salaries and enjoy lobbying perks from the National Rifle Association. Heaven forbid they speak out and cross anyone.
Evelyn Wilson
Platte City
Electric memories
The photo and caption of Sunday’s “Time Capsule” were of interest, but I doubt many readers have any idea what was going on there. (6C)
The large item on the left is a rotary converter, which converted high-voltage alternating current to 600 volts direct current, which was, and still is, standard power for streetcars. The photo was taken inside the substation for the interurban line that ran streetcars from Kansas City to Lawrence. The line started around 1915, but in just a few years the automobile and hard-surface roads brought hard times. It filed for bankruptcy around 1930 and ended passenger service around 1935, then operated as a freight-only line. The photo might show the shutdown of the substation for the final time when the line went out of business.
In the late 1950s, several of us followed the tracks into Bonner Springs, where a nice man, possibly the one in the photo, showed us inside, where I got to see one of these converters running.
I’m 82 years old and have forgotten a lot of things, but I’ve never forgotten watching the spinning shaft hunt back and forth as it took up the end-play and wondering if it needed adjustment.
Vernon C. Hales
Merriam
Lost expertise
I have seen multiple recent news stories about how contractors are having difficulty finding entry-level workers.
This could have been predicted in the 1970s when Missouri started eliminating the industrial-technology programs in the state colleges. The programs provided schools with qualified industrial-education educators. Since then, school systems around the country have struggled to find teachers to replace those retiring.
Because those teacher openings went unfilled, programs were cut from the offerings and the equipment was sold. Now we have fewer offerings in many schools for students to learn skills and develop interests.
Schools that have been able to change some offerings toward more computerized results are feeding industry demands at a seemingly slow pace. Quality craftsmanship doesn’t just happen.
Phil Hansen
Olathe
No reminders
Why the sympathetic front-page article Sunday about Toby Dorr, formerly Toby Young? (“Broken soul now remade; She helped a Lansing prisoner escape in dog crate 12 years ago”)
How does she deserve our sympathy when she helped John Manard, a convicted first-degree murderer sentenced to life in prison, escape? Some of us have been through similar or worse than her in our lives but never would contemplate doing what she did.
To say she sought help and solace in the wrong place would be an understatement.
I’m surprised her sentence was so short. I have no interest in reading her memoir.
Sandra Schifferle
Lansing
Cause, effect
Recent letters suggesting that The Star is making up news, as opposed to just reporting on it, are absurd. To be called a liberal outlet because of supposed attacks against President Donald Trump and Kansas Secretary of State Kobach is ridiculous. These men are wholly responsible for the reporting about them.
For Kobach to travel around making bad laws for small communities (and receive a $10,000 retainer), plus other questionable actions on the taxpayers’ dime, is certainly news.
I suggest some readers try a new approach: Check the real (non-alternative) facts to try and stay informed. It could help to unite instead of divide us. Liberal outlet, no; real factual information, yes.
Let’s all disseminate the facts as reported and use common sense to come to reasonable conclusions. Cries of “fake news” are a distraction from what’s really going on. Don’t forget: The president has told us we can’t trust what we see and hear.
Be vigilant, people — please.
Peter E. Krull
Kansas City
Comments