Letters: Readers discuss loud children in public, Supreme Court terms and duck boats

God and country?
Will someone explain how reciting the Lord’s Prayer at a Lee’s Summit City Council meeting shows respect for the United States, as suggested in a letter Friday? (10A)
Trent Stigall
Kansas City
Peace, please
There is a whole lot of screaming, yelling and wailing going on. These days, kids under the age of 4 are seemingly allowed to be as loud as they want.
I notice it often in restaurants, but the worst is in grocery and warehouse stores. The kicker is that one or both of the parents are usually right there beside the screaming child. It begs the question of why. In the old days, this kind of disruption was rare.
How is it that parents today have no interest in managing their kids? How about a “shhhhh”? Instead, I see parents with screaming kids saying nothing and allowing it indefinitely.
I find it maddening.
Twice I have had the nerve to say something, and the parents told me to leave if I didn’t like it. Besides being rude, it is inconsiderate to patrons who rightfully want public spaces to be under control — such as it may be.
Could it be these kids just don’t get enough attention? Could that be considered for others not to have this irritant and invasion of our peace?
Paulla Levitch
Merriam
Lesson learned
Several years ago, I entered a major trafficway and realized too late that I was in a construction zone. My speed was excessive, and a Kansas City Police Department officer was on me pretty fast.
He reminded me of the posted lower limit. I acknowledged my mistake, and he wrote me a citation — for not wearing a seat belt.
I pointed to the shoulder harness I was wearing, and he responded, “I could write you a double-fine speeding ticket, but I saw you just came up the ramp. So this is a mail-in fine with no points on your license.”
I suggested he could just dismiss the whole thing, and he replied, “This is so you will remember that we had this conversation.”
I understand his logic now, and I am more conscious of construction zones.
What isn’t clear is why the Overland Park Police Department found fault with officers doing the same thing. (July 30, 6A, “Why were three police officers writing false seat belt tickets?”)
I can say with certainty that this is an old and effective tool.
Don Carter
Overland Park
Way too long
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is auditioning for the Supreme Court. He is aided by an expensive national campaign urging recalcitrant senators to support him. He will probably receive at least 51 votes and take a seat on the court.
Supreme Court justices, with unlimited authority and lifetime appointments, rush in where others fear to tread, making tough decisions as they see fit, free from oversight by the people of the United States. That’s us.
The Founding Fathers were justifiably proud of their great American experiment, but they worried about the ability of future generations to keep it. They never imagined they would replace one king with nine benevolent dictators. However, that is exactly what has happened.
No government employee should receive a lifetime appointment.
Kenneth Lee
Raytown
The barrier is …
If President Donald Trump truly has nothing to hide (and how many of us honestly believe he doesn’t?), why has he not been more forthright in agreeing to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigative team — especially since Trump has constantly demonstrated he’s by no means above lying about pretty much anything?
Charles Ballew
Kansas City
Sense, not rules
In The Star’s front-page story Thursday, “Wind, wave conditions were beyond duck boat guideline,” we finally get to the root cause of the tragic accident that killed 17 people last month: the poor decision to put the boat in the lake under a thunderstorm warning.
Anybody with a lick of boating sense knows you don’t take small craft out in a storm. The boat’s design probably contributed, but the significant factor was the human element.
All the focus on the boat itself is largely misguided. Any boat of that size could have sunk with the high winds and wave conditions present that day.
To think that legislation and regulation could prevent future tragedies is a denial of the fact that you can’t legislate common sense.
David Lane
Belton
Comments