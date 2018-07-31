Letters: Readers discuss immigration, Medicare for all and asking for citizenship proof

New faces needed
I last wrote to The Star’s letters to the editor about immigration back in 2014. It’s sad no solution has been found to solve this enigma.
Let’s send some new faces to Congress this November.
Edward “Gomer”
Moody
Kansas City
It’s reasonable
I think Bank of America asking customer Josh Collins about his citizenship is fairly common, and it makes a lot sense. (July 29, 16A, “BofA surprises Kansas man with request for proof of citizenship”)
Bank of America is a financial institution whose main concern is improving its profits. And the best way to expand profits is to make sure the money of the bank’s customers is safe.
All customers want to protect their money from any type of transaction fraud. Therefore, customers should be willing to provide significant information to banks.
For example, whenever I go to the bank, the teller requires my passport or driver’s license. I have never felt unhappy about such a request. Therefore, complaining about something that makes sense is actually nonsense.
I understand that Collins might be unhappy if the question was asked in a way that made him uncomfortable. But it’s about protecting his money, and it does not hurt to provide a bank with proof of citizenship when asked.
Asail Aljmeeli
Lawrence
Official prayer?
I would like to see The Star look at protocol at Lee’s Summit City Council meetings.
I was recently watching one of its meetings on cable TV. The proceedings opened with the Lord’s Prayer, including “amen” and “in Jesus’ name.” Then the Pledge of Allegiance was said.
How is this going on with what should be a neutral city government?
This is not acceptable in a diverse community.
Ellen Jefferson
Lee’s Summit
No endorsement
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s new TV ad says the “liberal ACLU (is) promoting Jeff Colyer for governor.”
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The American Civil Liberties Union exists to protect the Bill of Rights. It is not liberal or conservative. It is non-partisan. And it does not endorse or promote any candidate in any election. Its mission is to inform the voting public and protect voting rights.
The ad features a deceptive snippet of a call to a voter edited to give the impression the ACLU has discouraged voters from voting for Kobach. I am one of those ACLU of Kansas callers. We did not discourage voters from voting for Kobach. We told them specifically that the ACLU doesn’t endorse candidates. We reminded them of the arguably illegal things Kobach as secretary of state has done to infringe on voting rights in Kansas.
I understand the ACLU of Kansas has notified the sponsors of this ad that it is false and misleading, yet they have not responded or taken it down.
If Kobach and his supporters can’t stand to hear information about his actions, he certainly isn’t fit to be governor of Kansas.
Liz Craig
Overland Park
Many battlefronts
Once again, President Donald Trump — the Donald — has come up with some harebrained threat. (July 31, 10A, “Trump says he has ‘no problem’ with a shutdown”)
He is little more than a petulant child when it comes to opposition of over-the-top campaign promises. He proposes tariffs that everybody but he knows are taxes on the American people, and then promises a $12 billion bailout for farmers who have been sadly affected by his actions. Who will pay for that? Yep — all of us.
All the people familiar with the terrain along the border with Mexico know that a physical wall is impossible in many places and therefore would be wasteful. I spent two years in the military in El Paso, and I know of many soldiers who missed curfew after they simply waded across the Rio Grande in water that was not even knee-deep.
Watching the Veterans of Foreign Wars suck up to that bone-spur victim was as deplorable as his news conference in Helsinki. He doesn’t even appear to know the words to the national anthem, as evidenced by a TV closeup of him before the Super Bowl.
We can only hope he isn’t around much longer.
God speed, Robert Mueller. It is time to get on with the investigation.
Keith W. Ashcraft
Leawood
Need a laugh
This country has lost its sense of humor.
Sonja Shaffer
Overland Park
