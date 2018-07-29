Letters: Readers discuss uneasiness about the future, NFL protests and tax abatements

Peace to all
To my American brothers and sisters:
I want you all to find the peace you deserve.
Please do something nice today.
Life is too beautiful and far too short.
I love you.
Alexej Savreux
Kansas City
Days gone by
I am 98 years old, and I live in a world of nuclear weapons, global warming, gun violence, overpopulation, technology (good and bad) and President Donald Trump.
I have left behind a world of simplicity, honor, honesty, respect, kindness and safety.
The days of unsupervised play such as pick-up ballgames, bike riding the countryside and just dreaming have been replaced by little leagues, adult supervision and helicopter parents.
I need to remember that God wants only good for us. It’s hard.
Lola Lewis
Liberty
For the future
Far from condemning our football players for taking a knee, I say we have to join in the protest.
Police violence against African Americans has to be condemned. Improved relations between our communities and our militarized police departments has to be a priority.
But that’s not the only reason I take a knee. I do it as symbolic prayer for the country.
When history is written by others, what will our conduct during the last 50 years look like? Will we be portrayed as the greatest purveyors of violence in the world? Will the blood of millions who died in wars be on our hands? Will the pain of millions of people made homeless fleeing war be on our hands? The answer is clear to me.
I can no longer salute the flag and watch the glorification of militarism that has spread to policing. I must take a knee.
Fred Slough
Kansas City
Great soccer
Many Americans were disappointed in the U.S. men’s national soccer team for not qualifying for this year’s World Cup tournament, but what a treat it was to have the U.S. women’s national team play Thursday against Japan at Children’s Mercy Park. (Juy 27, 1B, “Morgan, US women’s national team put on a show against Japan in Kansas City”)
The team represents the highest achievement of soccer in the U.S. and its 4-2 victory is a testament to the quality of our side. We can and should all take pride in the World Cup wins these exquisitely skilled women have brought our country and I am happy that there was a strong showing of fan support for these world champions Thursday.
John LaPointe
Navarre
Kansas City
Fly free and safe
The U.S. Senate is considering legislation to set policies for the Federal Aviation Administration, including provisions that could harm the hobby of flying model aircraft.
The Academy of Model Aeronautics has 358 members in the Kansas City area. AMA is a community-based organization that has represented model aircraft hobbyists from across the country for more than eight decades.
We safely manage a niche group of responsible hobbyists through Section 336 of the FAA Modernization and Reform Act of 2012.
AMA members follow strict safety guidelines, so my fellow members and I know how to fly safely and responsibly. Unfortunately, some in Washington, D.C., want to gut Section 336 and force new regulations on responsible model aviation hobbyists. We cannot let this happen.
Flying model aircraft is an effective tool for technology education, promoting innovation and inspiring young people to pursue careers in aviation, aerospace, science and engineering.
I urge Congress and Sen. Roy Blunt to preserve Section 336 and protect the hobby of model aviation for everyone.
Gary Himes
Vice president,
District VI,
Academy of Model
Aeronautics
Kansas City
Trump is tough
The over-the-top rhetoric, including so many letters to The Star, over what President Donald Trump said or didn’t say during the Helsinki news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their private two-hour-plus meeting doesn’t match reality, nor is it meant to.
No president since Ronald Reagan (who is largely responsible for bringing down the Soviet Union) has been as tough on Russia as Trump.
On that recent trip, he urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to greatly reduce dependence on Russian natural gas. In April, he put economic sanctions on Putin’s inner circle. He has continued sanctions for Russia’s unlawful annexation of Crimea and its Ukraine invasion, expelled Russian diplomats over a suspected nerve-agent attack in the U.K., lambasted Russia for using oil to hold NATO’s Eastern European countries hostage and ordered closures of Russian diplomatic properties in the U.S.
It’s obvious that the uproar over the Trump-Putin news conference was not about reality. Some even used the word “treason” for dramatic effect.
It was just the latest perceived opportunity by Trump haters to go after the president.
Mark S. Robertson
Independence
Right to work
Soon voters will decide on Proposition A, the right-to-work law. Supporters propose it will lure employers, or at least keep them from leaving. Detractors argue it will weaken unions, reduce wages and degrade the quality of Missouri jobs.
The name and propaganda surrounding this issue have created mass confusion, so let me clarify: Both sides are correct. If right to work is defeated, one or two employers may leave for greener pastures, but that just confirms the other side’s argument. If companies take on the expense of moving to a different state, they are expecting right to work to lower labor costs. In fact, they are banking on it.
Proposition A is not about which side is correct. It is about job quantity versus job quality. So when making that choice, consider this: Unemployment is near a 50-year low. Just ask any Republican — the economy is doing great. We don’t need more government incentives to create jobs right now. Companies are doing a historically great job of that all on their own. The time is right for Missourians to choose quality over quantity. Vote no on Proposition A.
Isaac Gipson
Missouri state chair
Modern Whig Party
Lee’s Summit
Wrong location
Kansas City has done a great job getting more business and housing downtown but must stop with the tax abatements.
You cannot repair streets and do other public works projects if you give away the taxes from the projects to the builders.
Sure, Colorado’s Pedersen Development Co. likes to develop in Kansas City. That is because owner Scott Pedersen is asking for a tax abatement to help with the cost of building a Hyatt House hotel at Ninth Street and Broadway. (July 25, 6A, “Hyatt House planned for KC Garment District”) He will ask for tax abatements for the other two buildings he has purchased later, you can rest assured.
We need our taxes to benefit the entire city, not just one builder. Pay your fair share or don’t build in downtown Kansas City.
Give developers a break for building in another part of the city that needs the development — 18th and Vine, for example. No more tax abatements for downtown.
Teresa Hellman
Prairie Village
