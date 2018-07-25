Letters: Readers discuss Trump at the VFW, Kansas license offices and warding off sun damage

Smooth roads
We recently took my brother to the Kansas driver’s license office in Mission and had a great experience. My brother, who is disabled, was accelerated in the system and the entire process took only 20 minutes. The staff was caring and experienced, and assisted my brother very efficiently.
I was impressed with how the office was organized and how workers patiently explained everything to my brother.
I just wanted to share our experience with everyone because I know the Kansas driver’s license offices have been criticized recently. Things must be improving fast.
Roger Brock
Aiken, S.C.
Wrong address
As a veteran, having served in Korea, Panama and Southeast Asia, I am deeply saddened by the very fine Veterans of Foreign Wars allowing President Donald Trump to address our membership. (July 25, 1A, “‘Stick with us,’ Trump tells VFW convention”)
I am outraged that some of our members clapped when he made his totally inane comments. A person in his office cozying up to an enemy, disdaining our longtime staunch allies, forcing our farmers into even more severe financial stress and conducting himself in a completely immoral manner — it all makes me nauseous.
Bill Roth
Lawrence
My wife and I are military veterans but not members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. We were shocked and disappointed to hear our brothers and sisters in arms boo members of the news media after our president once again denounced journalists as enemies of the American people.
Apparently, these are the same people who applauded and cheered loudly and enthusiastically as candidate Donald Trump insulted a Gold Star family and made fun of a reporter with a severe physical disability.
We are proud of our service but ashamed of the VFW.
Bob Riddle
Lee’s Summit
Our own eyes
In the Land Of Oz, the wizard tells Dorothy and company: “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.” He doesn’t want his leadership to be seen for what it is — fabrication and a lot of bluster.
The president came to Kansas City on Tuesday and gave similar instructions: “What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”
We chuckle with Dorothy as she sees reality. I wonder how long it will take us to see what’s really happening, and whether we are as gullible as the president thinks we are.
Paul Budd
Sugar Creek
A better choice
The July 17 Star editorial “Why should Kansans pay for party primaries?” (10A) focused on voters who don’t want to be affiliated with Republicans or Democrats. I empathize as an election-reform advocate who has established my neutrality by registering as an independent.
That said, there are better questions to ask:
First, why are we tolerating a primary election system that requires a party to determine a majority winner? As is, the two major parties’ nominees for governor will likely gain only 28 to 40 percent of the votes cast in the primary, meaning 60 to 72 percent of their own parties will be dissatisfied.
And why aren’t there more competitive political parties for voters to affiliate with?
The answer to both questions: Because only Maine has approved the simple ranked-choice voting system for statewide offices, thereby mandating majority winners and making third parties and independents competitive in general elections.
When are we in the other 49 states going to wise up and make the change ourselves? TheCenterStrikesBack.org provides more information on ranked-choice voting and election reform.
Larry R. Bradley
Kansas City
Block it out
The sweltering heat means it’s undeniably summertime. For kids, summer means fun in the sun. For parents, summer should mean being proactive about protecting our children’s skin.
Studies show that up to half of total sunlight exposure is obtained before age 20. Incidences of melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer, are rising in all age groups.
To reduce exposure to harmful ultraviolet radiation, which leads to skin cancers, keep babies under 6 months of age out of direct sunlight. Dress them in lightweight clothing, covering the arms and legs and with a hat covering the neck. Sunscreen with a sun protective factor of 15 or higher that contains compounds such as zinc oxide are safe, provide a good barrier from UV light and should be applied to sun-exposed areas.
The same principles apply for older children. Apply sunscreen, SPF 30 or higher, 15 minutes before they go outside and reapply every two hours, sooner if they are swimming or heavily sweating — even if the sunscreen claims to be water resistant.
Although not all skin cancers can be prevented, as a doctor I know these tips can help avoid extra risk. Keep fun in the sun fun by protecting your family from too much sunlight.
Robert Garner
Kansas City
Comments