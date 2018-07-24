Letters: Readers discuss disaster on Table Rock Lake, heckling and a moderate Democrat

The real workers
Several news outlets have credited the Coast Guard with raising the sunken duck boat from the disaster at Table Rock Lake. (July 24, 1A, “As sunken duck boat is raised, so are questions”)
This recovery was performed by Fitzco Marine Group with the assistance of the Missouri Highway Patrol dive team. Give credit where credit is due.
Greg Prior
Shell Knob, Mo.
Don’t blame her
I totally agree with The Star’s July 24 editorial, “Grandma who took duck boat video a victim.” (12A) It was well-written and factual.
Nobody should play the blame game. So many of us would have done just as Jennie Carr did. I wish I could tell her how courageous I think she is.
A.J. Baker
Mabelvale, Ark.
Zero tolerance
I read with interest Lee Judge’s article about how fans should and should not act at Royals games and must say I totally agree. (July 22, 5B, “Hundred-loss Royals bring out boo-birds ... but fans should heckle with care”)
If people are drunk, toss them. If individuals are cussing, toss them. If individuals are rowdy, disruptive and threatening anyone, toss them. No room for that at Royals games.
I’m curious whether Judge had the same feelings about civility Tuesday when President Donald Trump was in town and faced with protesters.
Is that kind of action now acceptable? The same logic should apply to anyone, left or right, who gets out of line: Toss them. Our city is better than that.
Jay Wiedenmeyer
Lenexa
Wrong speaker
How could President Donald Trump speak at the VFW convention in Kansas City when he is what I would call a draft dodger?
Someone who loved our country went to serve in the military in Trump’s place, and he stayed home and played golf.
Russell Taylor
Blue Springs
Working togetheer
“Liberal” is not a dirty word. Neither is “conservative.” But the most important word in our country should be “American.”
To me, that word signifies people who come together to ensure that they, and all fellow Americans who may have limitations, have enough resources to live productive and fruitful lives. Just enough — not more. And we do so while not constraining our fellow Americans from achieving greater success from their endeavors.
To do that requires a sensitive economic and social balancing act to provide a modicum of comfort for all, but increased opportunities for many.
We need both liberals and conservatives, but more important, we need each type to understand and appreciate the need for the other.
William Fred Gahr
Gladstone
Unique reflections
As another longtime subscriber to The Star, I’d like to respond to a Tuesday letter to the editor alleging bias against President Donald Trump. (12A) Please remember that perception colors everything. No matter who we are, we view things through the lens of our beliefs.
What this writer saw as another anti-Trump article in The Star could easily be seen by someone else as anything but. Dialogue is often productive.
As for not directing the same condemnation toward President Barack Obama, suffice it to say that I honestly don’t remember any instance when Obama was seen as cozying up to Russia’s dictator.
Nancy Asire
Kansas City
Wrong decision
I am 87 years old, and I am very sorry I voted for President Donald Trump. I will never again vote for him or any Republican who supports him.
I have been a registered Republican all my adult life. My parents were Democrats, and anytime I find a candidate who is better than the opponent, I vote for him or her.
Dick Puhl
Lee’s Summit
My endorsement
The Mainstream Coalition MainPAC’s decision to support only one candidate in the Democratic primary for Kansas’ 3rd District congressional race is very unfortunate.
As the only vocally centrist Democratic Party candidate, Mike McCamon is certainly closely aligned with the values of the Mainstream Coalition. The vicious media attacks we have seen in prior years from the other party will soon shred any candidate’s general election chances if he or she does not appeal to independents and some Republicans.
Incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder has veered far away from his moderate roots. President Donald Trump’s recent bizarre behavior underscores the importance of this election.
Yoder has been an enabler of Trump’s extremism.
He has recently been touting his bill that would waste $5 billion of taxpayers’ money on a huge wall with Mexico, which would cause enormous social, political and environmental damage. And he repeatedly voted to damage or repeal the Affordable Care Act, which was the only way that I, with pre-existing conditions, could obtain insurance for several years. It was the only way my sister and her husband as small farmers could get insurance for the first time in decades.
Mike McCamon is the only candidate who can stand up to Yoder in the general election in November.
Gordon Elliott
Overland Park
