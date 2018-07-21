Letters: Readers discuss WWII veterans, Missouri Proposition A and Sen. Barbara Bollier

Happy work
Today I did a chore I cherish, and that is to mow the grass for my 94-year-old neighbor, a World War II vet who is disabled.
One of my neighbors laughingly asked, “Are you going into the lawn care business?” I had to explain that as a brother vet, I have the utmost respect for fellow veterans and in particular for heroes from WWII. The truth is that there aren’t many of that fine bunch of gentlemen left. This particular one was actually heading for Japan to participate in a possible invasion of that country when the atomic bomb was dropped.
He always said President Harry Truman saved his life by dropping that bomb because he very possibly would have been killed during any invasion.
It is my distinct pleasure to do something for this fine fellow. Perhaps — just perhaps — he and his brothers may have kept the rest of us from having to learn to speak Japanese.
God bless all who served.
Wayne Miller
Lone Jack
Your own good
How to decide on Missouri’s Proposition A?
Can you afford lower wages? Can you afford higher health care costs? How about a pay cut?
If you answer yes to those questions, then what does that tell you about Prop A? Vote no.
Chuck James
Kansas City
A bigger threat
The Star’s editorial (republished in The Hays Daily News) on the University of Kansas’ removal of artist Josephine Meckseper’s American flag-based art project, supporting the importance of free speech on college campuses, was greatly appreciated by Kansas academicians. (July 13, 10A, “KU caved to political pressure instead of defending free speech”)
However, the social media policy issued by the Kansas Board of Regents in 2013 soon after a KU professor posted a controversial comment that raised the ire of the NRA is a much more blatant attack on free speech than the removal of the art project.
I invite The Star’s editorial board to review this policy, which allows university presidents in Kansas to fire professors for comments posted on social media with no viable options for appeal, and tell me it’s not a gross imposition on free speech with the manifest purpose to stifle criticism of the Board of Regents and other state officials and legislators.
The latent effect is the suppression of creative and critical thinking — a condition no true scholar can tolerate. I hope our new governor sees the importance of repealing this oppressive policy.
Gary Brinker
Hays, Kan.
“Zelig II” time?
In the 1983 Woody Allen movie “Zelig,” the main character takes on the personalities of those he meets in his desire to fit in and be liked.
Our president’s actions toward the leaders of democratic countries stands in stark contrast to his behavior in the presence of tyrants.
Perhaps a sequel is in Allen’s future?
John Nelles
Shawnee
No on Prop A
When it comes to Proposition A, I believe if Missouri voters will look at the following four points, they will vote no:
1. If people buy houses that are part of a neighborhood association with yearly dues, they will be required to pay the dues. If they don’t want to pay dues, they can buy houses that aren’t part of a dues-paying association.
2. Before people can file for election to a political office in Missouri, they are required to provide a paid receipt from their respective party. If they don’t want to pay the fee, they don’t have to file for election.
3. If you live in a city that has a tax increase on the ballot and it passes but you vote no, guess what? You still have to pay the tax because that’s what the majority voted for.
4. Do you really think two of the biggest proponents of Proposition A — Joplin businessman David Humphreys and the nonprofit A New Missouri, founded by former Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign treasurer — care about what’s best for Missouri’s working class? Take a look at their money trails, and you’ll have your answer.
A no vote on Aug. 7 is a vote to protect the workers of Missouri.
Todd Bassore
Republic, Mo.
Don’t play a game
This is a football game, and don’t you forget it. I guess Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier forgot to play by the rules. (July 19, 11A, “GOP wants to oust moderate senator for endorsing a Democrat”)
She forgot to flush any thoughts about our state or country. Guess she forgot it’s all about our team winning.
Thanks, Sen. Bollier, for not being a team player. We need more like you.
Jan Montague
Leawood
What’s fairest?
Recently, people were up in arms when the Kansas foster care system revealed that children in their charge went missing or had to stay in workers’ offices. But apparently the concern, tongue clucking and hand-wringing can now stop because we are assured by Gov. Jeff Colyer that to be “fair,” LGBTQ families will be allowed to be passed over as potential adoptive families since their lifestyle is not approved by those in charge of some agencies that receive state contracts. (July 17, 4A, “Kansas adoption groups refusing LGBT couples may get state contracts”)
It reminds me of the pro-lifers who want to stop abortion but do not want anything to do with caring for the children once they are born.
I just now watched a Colyer television ad stating he “cares” for Kansas children. Really?
Susan Coughlin
Overland Park
Ad accountability
I wish there was a rule regarding political commercials sponsored by political action committees: The candidate the PAC is supporting — whether directly or indirectly — should be required to endorse that commercial.
David Goettel
Independence
