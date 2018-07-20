KU flag artwork, NRA endorsements and Trump’s Putin position

Not the place
The Star editorialized that it was hasty and weak-spirited for University of Kansas administrators to haul down an American flag that been spotted and defaced with black paint. (July 13, 10A, “KU caved to political pressure instead of defending free speech”)
It was easy, not hasty, to make that decision. Chancellor Doug Girod should be applauded for his leadership. If I had been a visitor on campus, I would have hauled down that disgrace myself and provided for its proper disposal.
Certainly, there is legal precedent protecting the burning of the flag and otherwise considering it in artwork or protests. However, it is not acceptable to use the flagpole as the forum for that protest, just as there are some limits to free speech.
Even as artwork, it is hard to understand that flag’s display because it is not at all clear what message the artist seeks to make. Further, I doubt the Spencer Museum of Art, where the project was relocated, considers itself to be “the back room,” as the editorial termed it.
Jim Dingwerth
Olathe
Some choice
I’m glad I live in Missouri. If I lived in Kansas, as a registered Republican I would face a dilemma in the race for governor. One of my cardinal rules in selection is to find out who the National Rifle Association endorses, and then vote for the other person.
Using this method, I would select Secretary of State Kris Kobach over Gov. Jeff Colyer. And Kobach does not impress me one bit.
Yes, I’m glad I live in Missouri.
Bill Betteridge
Independence
Mangling NATO
The president’s televised interview with Tucker Carlson on Tuesday evening should give us pause. (July 19, 3A, “Trump: Defense of NATO member could lead to war”)
In it he stated, concerning NATO’s most recent addition, that citizens of Montenegro “are very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations, you’re in World War III.”
The president fails to understand that Article 5 of the NATO treaty involves non-NATO states attacking NATO countries. Member nations cannot attack one another, and they consider an attack on any member an attack on us all.
It also sounds a lot like a voice from 80 years ago: “How horrible, fantastic, incredible it is that we should be digging trenches and trying on gas masks here because of a quarrel in a faraway country between people of whom we know nothing.” This was said by the British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to define his program of appeasement.
On these types of matters, the president needs to choose: Chamberlain or Churchill?
David W. Stevenson
Belton
Which is worse?
My wife asks why I waste my time writing to The Star when my opinions won’t get published. The answer: Writing down my thoughts makes me feel better. So, let me comment about the recent article, “GOP wants to oust moderate senator for endorsing a Democrat.” (July 19, 11A)
The GOP doesn’t seem to care that the people of Kansas elected state Sen. Barbara Bollier because she represents our opinions. Stop putting politics over people.
I have a message to GOP Senate President Susan Wagle, GOP Executive Director Jim Joice, GOP Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning and president of the Family Policy Alliance of Kansas (and former Gov. Sam Brownback’s son-in-law) Eric Teetsel, who are quoted in the article. Wagle was quoted saying, “While we respect differing opinions in our caucus, it is unacceptable to betray members of your own party by publicly endorsing leftist Democrats.”
But then again, it’s OK by Republicans for President Donald Trump to publicly and globally side with Russian President Vladimir Putin against American democracy? Apparently, these fine representatives of Kansas think that Sen. Bollier’s actions in support of her constituency are far worse than Trump’s embarrassing support of Russia and Putin.
OK, I feel better now that I wrote down my thoughts.
Don Bendetti
Kansas City
Right on, Bollier
I was elated to learn that state Sen. Barbara Bollier endorsed Tom Niermann for U.S. Congress. Bollier is a smart, moderate and caring person who has represented her district with distinction.
Sadly, I read that the Republican leadership in Kansas wants to oust her from the party. As a moderate, I applaud Sen. Bollier for using her First Amendment rights and taking a stand against Rep. Kevin Yoder. He is not representing us in Washington.
Susie Rawlings
Leawood
