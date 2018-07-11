Letters: Readers discuss The Star’s Mike Pence editorial, health care costs and Sen. Jerry Moran

No handouts
The Star’s Wednesday editorial giving Vice President Mike Pence a “to-do list” for his visit to Kansas City was pathetic. (14A, “Welcome to Kansas City, Mike Pence. Here’s our to-do list”)
Do the editorial board members go around to their neighbors asking them to fund repairs for their roofs, appliances, plumbing and cars because they admit they have failed to maintain them and spent the money on more exciting things? Good grief.
The entire editorial could be summed up as, “Give us money, Mr. Pence.”
Do you not realize where that money comes from? Do you believe there is some secret vault of gold in Washington, D.C., that whoever is in the Oval Office gets to dole out to whomever they please? Grow up.
That was one of the most immature and ignorant editorials I’ve read in The Star, and that bar was already low.
Barbara Sack
Leawood
On the other hand
I just had to write and say how proud I am of The Star’s editorial addressed to Vice President Mike Pence with a “to-do” list for our city and region. It’s such a contrast to Pence’s own guest commentary to Kansas Citians the same day. (15A, “Our agenda is working for Kansas City”)
My view is to see the federal government as a partner in sending back our tax dollars in the form of aid, including help with our infrastructure. Instead, the Trump administration insists on portraying the federal government as the “enemy” that takes too many of our tax dollars.
I’m sure the editorial board will receive many letters disagreeing with its editorial, so I wanted you to know that many of your readers are cheering you on.
Maril Crabtree
Mission
No price tags
Before making purchases, wise consumers check and compare prices on the internet. But when it comes to health care, it is impossible to check prices for common procedures.
If hospitals, doctors and labs posted their prices for basic services, patients could compare them. This could reduce costs for patients and health insurance companies. Consequently, this would encourage competition among providers and possibly reduce costs.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services project that health care costs will rise 5.5 percent on average annually from 2017 to 2026. Hospitals, doctors and labs should be required to post their prices so consumers could compare prices and save on health care costs.
Jane Toliver
Leawood
Wrong drugs
Over the past year, The Star has written about the improper use of anti-psychotic medications to sedate senior citizens with dementia (April 28, 1A, “Study: Use of anti-psychotic drugs for dementia still rising”). The percentage of patients prescribed anti-psychotics in 2015 went up, even though many of those patients had not been diagnosed with mental illness.
Kansas has one of the highest rates of prescriptions of these medications for dementia patients. We have to put a stop to this practice.
There is a push in Kansas to adopt a bill to strengthen the state’s informed-consent laws, as well as a push for Kansas officials to create a statewide plan to address dementia care. As an emergency-room nurse, I see oversedated seniors come in for treatment far too often.
Please urge Kansas officials to adopt this policy change in support of dementia care so we can make real change in the use of anti-psychotics for these patients.
Shana Lodder
Kansas City
Stand-up Moran
Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas last week traveled to Russia to reiterate that he and his colleagues in the U.S. Senate will not tolerate Russian election interference. He told NPR “the issue of meddling in U.S. elections was front and center” in the delegation’s meetings with the Russians. The senator has voted repeatedly in favor of Russian sanctions and has stated repeatedly he will not support lifting sanctions until Russia changes its behavior.
A letter to the editor Monday noted Moran spent Independence Day in Russia and asked, “Does he have no respect for America?” It must be noted that the senator celebrated with American diplomats and embassy staff members, who are often harassed by the Russians. I appreciate that he took the time to remind American personnel of our gratitude to them.
I trust Moran over state-run Russian media. I am proud that Kansas has a senator who is willing to unequivocally defend our nation and our elections on the global stage and who maintains a hard-line stance against adversaries.
Jim Joice
Leawood
Comments