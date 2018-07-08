Letters: Readers discuss Jerry Moran in Russia on July 4, ‘Yellowstone’ and the USPS

Words fail
I’m seriously sad to know that Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran went to Russia — our adversary — to cozy up to President Vladimir Putin. (July 1, 20A, “Jerry Moran has something to say to Putin”)
What in the world is happening? Russia interfered in our election. It supports the Syrian regime killing millions of people. And Moran thinks this is OK?
And of all days — he was there on Independence Day. Does he have no respect for America? This will be written in history. I never thought I’d see the day when we push aside our allies and cozy up to our enemies.
Moran has done nothing to help bring immigrant families together. I wonder when he will be going to North Korea.
I have no words to describe how bad this is, with Putin laughing all the way.
What an embarrassment this is.
Susan Oberle
Overland Park
I think the Senate delegation’s visit to Russia on Independence Day might finally lead us to find out what occurs to the population of a country after Russia finally sinks its fangs into it.
What is going to happen to me? What is going to happen to my loved ones?
At this point, I don’t know if the tide can be turned without a miracle.
Lynn Graham
Merriam
Where I stand
I am a Republican candidate challenging Rep. Kevin Yoder in Kansas’ 3rd District.
I personally believe students in schools must not face AR-15 assault weapons.
I passionately believe people from outside of America shouldn’t be separated from family members.
I religiously do not believe one should skinny dip in the Sea of Galilee on the taxpayers’ dime.
I fervently oppose the presidency of Donald J. Trump.
Joe Myers
Overland Park
Use that clicker
A letter to the editor last Thursday addressed “Yellowstone,” the new Kevin Costner TV drama. (10A) The writer said she found the show so disgusting, vulgar, vain and crass that she wanted to throw up.
Well, I’m sorry she didn’t like “Yellowstone,” but many of my friends and I thoroughly enjoy the show and look forward to future episodes. And, by the way, at the beginning of each episode is a notice indicating the show is for mature audiences and contains sexual situations and adult language.
Obviously, “Yellowstone” is not for this writer, but she could have known that before tuning in if she had paid attention.
There’s something on TV for everyone. It’s called freedom of speech. And if anyone comes across a program he or she doesn’t like, don’t criticize it in a letter to The Star. Just change the channel.
Curt Oldroyd
Lake Winnebago
Hurry and wait
The song goes, “Everything’s up to date in Kansas City,” and so now we have the United States Postal Service offering its Informed Delivery program locally.
I receive an email each morning with digital images of my mail.
It sounds pretty impressive until I read this advisory at the end of the email: “Mailpieces may arrive several days after you receive the notification. Please allow up to a week for delivery before reporting missing mail.”
It sounds a bit like the Pony Express is back in business.
Kent Zimmerman
Shawnee
Go Apple
With the advent of the Trump administration, tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations guarantee trillion-dollar annual deficits worsening our social inequality, our Atlantic and Pacific coasts have been opened to drilling after decades of protection in the face of our climate crisis, and an ugly public discourse has ascended to the highest levels of our government.
A fresh breeze has entered Missouri’s 6th District Democratic primary in the person of Winston Apple. Consulting his website, appleforthepeople.us, you will find a man who has refreshing honesty, a commitment to decency and a passion for our democracy as well as our climate crisis.
He advocates that the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share. He supports a constitutional amendment stating corporations are not people, an act to promote renewable energy, ending our reliance on fossil fuels and a public health care option, among other ideas.
A retired civics teacher at Van Horn High School, Winston has been very active politically, running for office, as well as achieving membership on the Democratic National Committee in 2016.
All of us must work in our own ways to strengthen and heal our democracy, and Winston is doing his level best.
Dave Mitchell
Kansas City
