Letters: Readers discuss Luke Heimlich, Jason Kander and religion’s role

Making a name
It seems as if every time the name Jason Kander appears in any newspaper, it is qualified with “rising star” or some similar phrase that provides Kander with more credibility than just using his name would.
Are reporters allowing publicity managers to direct their writing, or are all reporters just really taken with him?
The last Missouri candidate with an ego similar to Kander’s had to quit his office. Allow Kander to earn his respect. Don’t anoint him.
Gene Lang
Warrensburg
A simpler answer
A Monday letter writer suggests the FBI look for certain background issues of recent killers to get to the cause of tragic mass shootings. (8A)
He implies that mental illness is the main factor, but that would suggest that no other country has troubled citizens and even that American women are immune.
Although his suggested questions are valid and undoubtedly routine, it’s not hard to find one obvious commonality in these tragedies: Each mass killer had access to a powerful gun.
Carol Rothwell
Lee’s Summit
Debt paid
The Royals should ignore the haters and sign pitcher Luke Heimlich. In doing so, the Royals could show America that people convicted of any crime (even sexual offenses) and h who ave completed their sentences should have a chance at redemption. Numerous athletes, from Mike Tyson to Joe Mixon to Michael Vick, have been given second chances.
Giving Heimlch a chance is not “pro-rape” or condoning abuse, but about allowing a man who committed a mistake in his youth an opportunity to become a productive member of society. Even if Heimlich is guilty, reoffense rates are less than 1 percent annually for sex crimes, and juvenile offenders have been shown to be more amenable to treatment.
Guilty or not, he completed his probation. His record was sealed. He stayed humble while the media storm blew around him.
Last year, he withdrew from his team before the College World Series. This year, Oregon State stood with him and let him play.
Now, the Royals have a chance to do the right thing by repeating the second-chance offer. Doing so would show we still do believe in second chances.
Derek Logue
OnceFallen
Cincinnati
Small crowds
As a professional musician, I always enjoy reading notices about upcoming cultural events here in Kansas City, and the fine article Sunday about the American Guild of Organists’ national convention was especially gratifying. (1C, “Organ music will be in the air when convention comes to Kansas City”)
In addition to a plethora of fine organists being featured, four of Kansas City’s best choirs will perform: Kantorei, Spire Chamber Ensemble, Te Deum and the Kansas City Chorale. We are truly blessed to have such exceptional vocal ensembles right in our own backyard.
Which brings me to a sore point: On Saturday evening at Visitation church, I had the great pleasure to hear an inspiring concert by the Spire Chamber Ensemble that blew me out of the water.
The combination of acoustics, superb programming and exceptional choral integrity was quite moving, even to those who aren’t musicians (my husband, for one). And yet attendance was meager, at best. Those who were there were very appreciative, of course, but where were all the people?
Such high levels of music-making are not heard every day, and I’m not sure why groups such as Spire, Kantorei and Te Deum Antiqua don’t draw more listeners. Sigh.
Stephanie A. Henry
Kansas City
Are we not one?
A full-page ad in Sunday’s paper, paid for by Hobby Lobby, Hemispheres and Mardel Stores, published numerous quotes from our Founding Fathers acknowledging the importance of God in the foundation of America.
Shortly after their day, though, “Christianity” began to be used in place of the word “God.” Clearly, Christianity is the majority faith in America, but there are nearly as many Muslims in the world as Christians, likely because both faiths originate from the God of Abraham.
Does anyone logically believe that God in his infinite wisdom would give Christians a path to eternal life but leave the Muslims out? Or could it be just semantics, and God and Allah are the same?
Only when we learn to get past the idea that following Jesus is the only way to heaven will we overcome that human flaw of competitiveness. If we as Christians cannot accept the validity of other faiths, how can we ever expect the world to live in harmony?
Michael Wheeler
Kansas City
