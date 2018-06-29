Letters: Readers discuss truth from leaders, the Bible’s guidance and Chiefs jerseys

The shoe fits
I have to stand with those who characterize Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a liar. A recent letter-writer might think the White House spokeswoman is merely stating opinions, but Sanders, in fact, is doing more. (June 28, 12A)
Sanders is supporting a president who repeatedly proves himself a liar with his own words, both in tweet and on video. When Sanders does not stand against those lies, and indeed even doubles down on them, she becomes a liar by extension.
I will give her credit for not being vulgar, which is not nothing these days.
Everyone has a right to his or her opinion, but nobody has the right to “alternative facts.” I realize it was presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway who coined that term, but Sanders most certainly follows its blueprint.
Kate Moore
Manhattan, Kan.
Helpful message
Two passages of Scripture can serve as a guide and encouragement to all of us as to how to respond to the often mean-spirited rhetoric coming from the White House and some of its opposition.
One is from Romans 13: “Do not repay anyone evil for evil. …Do not take revenge. …Do not overcome evil by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
The second is from 1 Peter 3: “Be sympathetic, love one another, be compassionate and humble. Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. On the contrary, repay evil with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing.”
I encourage everyone on both sides to practice this. It is amazing how it defuses a situation and how you will be blessed.
By behaving this way, we can all become more fully the people God intends us to be.
Molly Porter
Prairie Village
Think it through
Sam Mellinger should take time to allow his brain to activate before he writes commentary as foolish as the piece chastising the NFL for not allowing Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to add “M.D.” to the back of his jersey. (June 27, 1B, “There’s be no M.D. for Chiefs’ LDT, and that’s a shame”)
I have little respect for the NFL, but this is one decision it got right. Duvernay-Tardif is to be commended for his hard work to obtain his medical degree while playing professional football. But his medical degree has nothing whatsoever to do with his football career.
Mellinger argues that adding the letters to Duvernay-Tardif’s jersey would allow the NFL to promote a player and education. Do other NFL players wear their degrees on the backs of their jerseys? No.
Mellinger’s other argument is that the NFL allows “Sr.” and “Jr.” on jerseys. That is because they are part of players’ names.
After I earned my two business degrees, I did not use them next to my name in business or other communications. I did not wear them on name tags at business meetings. I did not add them to the backs of my business suits.
Get a grip, Mellinger. Think before writing.
Jennifer Randle
Overland Park
Sam Mellinger seems to think that having a medical degree makes someone elite. If “M.D.” is allowed on a uniform, then certainly former military ranks such as “CPT,” “SGT” and “COL” should be as well.
It would open the door for anything someone deems as important as a medical degree. There are far more honorable jobs that could be recognized.
Doug Oliver
Overland Park
Talk about reality
Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle’s comments on the Kansas school-finance decision illustrate the greatest problem in American political discourse today — intentional false “facts.” (June 26, 1A, “Kansas school funding still not adequate”)
Wagle says that adhering to the Supreme Court decision would force Kansas to raise taxes and that people would flee Kansas as they supposedly do California. California is a high-tax state.
However, California’s population increased about 6.1 percent from 2010 to 2017, while Kansas’ increased only about 2.1 percent, according to census data. The California economy has grown while Kansas’ gross domestic product shrank last year.
I once asked my conservative state representative how things were going in Topeka. His response? “We are cutting taxes.” I asked if the quality of services had remained the same or declined. He looked at me incredulously and replied, “We’re cutting taxes.”
Most of us want to pay as little in taxes as possible, but we — and most businesses — want quality infrastructure and education.
Argue your position against quality education, Sen. Wagle, but don’t make up fake facts. Kansans deserve better.
Bond R. Faulwell
Overland Park
