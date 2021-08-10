‘They’re professionals’: Lenexa’s new goat workforce isn’t part of a petting zoo

When it comes to eco-friendly, kid-friendly ideas, we hope this is the GOAT — the Greatest Of All Time. No kidding.

The city of Lenexa has decided to try renting goats to chomp on invasive plant species in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, especially where the plants can do the most harm to native species and the quality of water in streams. In a few weeks, up to 30 goats inside an electrified fence will do the job that toxic chemicals might otherwise have — pretty cheaply, too. And without the emission of gasoline mowers and weed whackers.

Goat-mowers are not an emission-free system, of course, so watch where you step. Nor has it worked everywhere it’s been tried.

In Salem, Oregon, goats “have ended up costing more than mowing, controlled burns and herbicides,” says PBS NewsHour. “The goats got the job done. But they also ate native plants and damaged maple and hazelnut trees, and inmates had to come in and clean up afterward.” And then there was the smell from the goat emissions.

In Augusta, Georgia, the city abandoned its program of having goats maintain the areas around detention ponds after many of the goats were killed by venomous snakes, loose dogs and coyotes.

Still, it’s worth a controlled experiment under different circumstances. As opposed to buying goats and throwing them out there, Lenexa is merely renting the goats under the care and supervision of Margaret Chamas, who runs the Kansas City South affiliate of Iowa-born Goats on the Go.

“I’m only bringing trained goats, and frankly one of my best-behaved herds will be coming to such a public location,” Chamas says. “I do not just dump them out and hope they kind of stay there. They know the drill. These boys were born doing this. They’re professionals.”

While she has experienced stray dog attacks on the goats on occasion, Chamas says she’s consulted extensively with Lenexa officials, and they don’t expect that to be a problem. A bigger issue is people who think they’re part of a petting zoo and breach the electrified fence.

The project, while intended primarily to more naturally maintain the stream buffer — on a slope where mowers and even weed whackers are impractical — also is intended to be kid-friendly and educational, says Scott McCullough, Lenexa Community Development director. There will be a meet and greet with bottle-fed baby goats at the Lenexa Spinach Festival Saturday, Sept. 11, but otherwise it’s hands-off.

“The goats in the enclosure are on the job. They really are working,” Chamas says.

For double protection, the electrified fence will be surrounded by another non-electric fence. Plus, the goats will be grazing on the sloped, rocky area near the stream.

“That’s where the goats really excel, because they can climb up and down those slopes and those banks without falling into the stream or worrying about health and safety the same way (workers would),” Chamas says. “The goats can get into the places that people cannot. To them, it’s just play time.”

While Chamas has done this in Liberty as well, Lenexa’s is a pilot program that other area cities may want to replicate if it goes well — which, again, will be largely up to the public.

You wouldn’t walk up to city workers who are mowing or trimming and pet them on the head, would you?