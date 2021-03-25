Medicaid vote in Missouri rejects reason, law, sense — and worst, the voters’ will

Republicans in the Missouri legislature continue to reject reason, logic, the law, empathy and common sense regarding Medicaid, the federal-state program that provides health insurance for the poor.

The latest chapter in this apparently never-ending tragedy unfolded Thursday, when the House Budget Committee took up a spending bill that would pay for Medicaid expansion.

You’ll recall the state’s voters told lawmakers to expand Medicaid last August. The state’s constitution requires the state to provide Medicaid coverage for eligible Missourians at or below 133% of the poverty level.

For the radical Republicans in Jefferson City, however, the people’s will, and the constitution, are mere waste, to be flushed away. After several hours of debate Thursday, the committee rejected the Medicaid expansion budget measure: nine voting to approve it, 20 voting no.

Let’s be clear about the numbers. Expanding Medicaid would cost about $1.6 billion, according to the bill. Of that, only $103 million would come from the state’s general revenue. More than $1.4 billion would come from Washington.

No one can seriously argue Missouri lacks its $103 million share. State revenues are relatively even after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the federal government is pouring billions of additional dollars into the state to ease any additional budget concerns.

Even Gov. Mike Parson’s budget provides for expanded Medicaid. He knows the money is there. In fact, Missouri is likely eligible for enhanced payments from Washington for Medicaid expansion as part of the COVID-19 relief bill.

None of this made the slightest difference. Lawmakers on the Budget Committee simply threw more than $1 billion into the garbage, along with the state’s most vulnerable citizens.

If even money were tight, though, lawmakers still have no choice but to spend the cash, because the state constitution now requires coverage for eligible Missourians. Period. Legislators simply can’t ignore the constitution when it’s distasteful.

The fact that Republicans want to do so is extraordinarily enlightening, and frightening. They’re turning down billions of federal dollars. They’re ignoring voters. They’re violating the state constitution. Why?

Because they hate the poor. There can be no other explanation. That hatred is so intense, it overrides greed, political ambition, even respect for the law. Far too many GOP lawmakers don’t want this to be a state where even one poor Missourian gets treated for a cough or a broken finger.

“To the people of Missouri who did the work to get their neighbors healthcare, you deserve so much better than being told your voice doesn’t matter,” state Rep. Betsy Fogle tweeted after the vote.

To that, we would add: Missourians deserve representatives who understand the law, and have some feeling for other human beings.

There are indications the Medicaid spending could be revived later in the session, either in the Senate or on the floor of the House. It has to happen somewhere. Lawsuits are also likely, and in this case, welcome.