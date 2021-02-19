Kansas House Democrats issue shamefully weak reprimand of abusive Rep. Aaron Coleman

All of you who are convinced that both political parties are only interested in accountability for the other team, gather ‘round, because you’re going to love this one more than we do.

Democrats in the Kansas House, your half-finger-wag of a pitiful response to your newly elected member Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, who not only has admitted abusing women but just recently tweeted about a “hit” on Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, what were you thinking?

Because what we’re thinking is that next time you (correctly) accuse U.S. Senate Republicans of pretending that accountability just wasn’t possible for former President Donald Trump, look in the mirror and behold someone who just did exactly the same thing.

And 20-year-old Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman, whose admitted history includes revenge porn, bullying and blackmail, wasn’t even going to get you primaried, was he?

The Kansas House committee investigating Coleman found that he had indeed engaged in abusive behavior toward women. This history goes as far back as middle school and allegedly went on as recently as a year ago.

Threat to ‘call a hit out’ on Gov. Laura Kelly

The Star reported in August that an ex-girlfriend, Taylor Passow, said that Coleman had slapped, choked and urged her to commit suicide in December of 2019. On New Year’s Eve, Passow said, he texted her, “Air out the clip into your head,” after having choked and slapped her in a hot tub a few days prior. “Mag dump yourself. Do that midnight tonight. If I never hear from you again then I’ll know what happened.” Coleman denied having choked and slapped her.

In June of 2020, Coleman said in a Facebook post that he would “laugh and giggle” if a former GOP lawmaker died of COVID-19. In a tweet after his election, Coleman wrote that Kelly would face an “extremely bloody” primary in two years, and said “I’m not playing around. People will realize one day when I call a hit out on you it’s real.”

When this led some of us to conclude that he wasn’t playing around, Coleman said in an interview that OK, maybe “hit” wasn’t the best word choice. But then, he added, “Really, at this point, nobody can really stop me.” So it would seem.

Instead of the expulsion from the Legislature that his behavior fully warranted, the disciplinary process ended Thursday in a not very scary “warning and admonition” letter. It included the wee recommendation that he find a mentor.

The letter he’s probably laughing about right now accused him of a “longstanding history of physically and emotionally abusive behavior.” That’s been well documented.

But staff “revisors” — legislative attorneys — said that because this behavior occurred before he was elected, no serious sanction was possible. Since the House sets its own disciplinary rules, it either needs new lawyers, new rules, or both, because this response to Coleman’s quite recent actions is both cowardly and dangerous.

It’s not even technically correct, since Coleman threatened the governor after his election.

Just a letter, not a formal reprimand

Good for state Reps. Susan Ruiz and Cindy Neighbors, both Shawnee Democrats, who refused to sign the weaker-than-weak-tea letter.

“It’s not very strongly worded at all,” Ruiz said. “It doesn’t give the recommendations or expectations that we originally wanted to and according to the revisors that was sort of beyond the scope of what our assignment was.”

The letter, which members of an investigating committee decided on instead of a formal reprimand — because oh, too harsh? — was released a full month after lawmakers began writing it.

But why it took a month to write, “Shape up, OK?” we’ll never know.

Democratic state Sen. Cindy Holscher, who spoke out about the threat Coleman posed long before his election, said that what she’s heard over and over from her Democratic former House colleagues is, “Who are we to judge?” and “Why does this fall on us?” after the Wyandotte County Democratic Party supported Coleman almost to the end.

“I said, ‘You’re not sending him to prison.’ They could have done more but they just chose not to,” Holscher said. “It’s disappointing. I can’t say it’s totally surprising. People are just trying to stay away from him.” Female people in particular.

The Capitol Police, she said, are very aware of the situation, and have put out the word that there will be zero tolerance for abuse.

But Kansas House Democrats, if anything does happen, it will be on you, who knew everything and did nothing.