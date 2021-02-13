Video slot machines in Johnson County? They’re a gamble with your money — and the law

Wouldn’t it be convenient if, instead of your having to drive to a casino to gamble, they brought the casino to your neighborhood convenience store? Wouldn’t that be great?

That may actually be happening in at least one Olathe convenience store, and neighbors certainly don’t think it’s all that great — with reports of large amounts of cash changing hands, groups of unmasked gamblers playing what may be video slot machines, and even bringing in cold beer to hoist while they do it.

All without government oversight, and all likely illegal. And raising concerns about the potential for associated crimes that unregulated gambling and chunks of covert cash can bring.

The Star Editorial Board has learned that at least one payout to a customer may have been as high as $6,000. Others may have been higher.

“We’ve just recently got some similar information,” said Olathe Police Department spokesman Sgt. Joel Yeldell.

Yeldell said the department has become aware of the situation from a handful of concerned citizens, and is investigating — beefing up police patrol and presence in the business and surrounding area and monitoring for violations of the law.

Law enforcement may also reach out to the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, since it’s possible the store may be harboring an illegal video slot machine.

“It’s our understanding that could be in play in this situation,” Yeldell said.

The Star is not naming the store because it is under active investigation. But it sounds as if Olathe police are taking this situation seriously, as well they should. While there are more serious crimes afoot than illegitimate gambling devices, they are illegal for good reasons. The gaming industry is tightly regulated, as it should be. When you lay your money on the line, you deserve a legitimate chance of winning. The public should never trust unregulated gambling and gaming machines, and they can be a breeding ground for other illicit activities — all of which depress the quality of life in an area.

Indeed, the Star Editorial Board visited with one business owner near the store in question who confirmed a heightened concern over increased crime because of the free-flowing cash.

Prize plus chance plus fee equals illegal

There is a school of thought out there that if you label a gambling machine a “no contest/no chance amusement device,” as some in Missouri have been — meaning the operator’s claims about your chances of winning are displayed — that it’s not gambling.

“That doesn’t sound right to me,” said Todd Allen, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission government relations manager.

Allen said if there’s a prize, chance involved, and a fee involved, it’s gambling: “If it’s not in a legal gambling hall and it’s gambling — and it has those three elements — it’s probably not legal.”

Moreover, ask yourself this: If it is legal, then why in heaven’s name aren’t more businesses installing the machines to make off like bandits?

Asked his response to amounts of $6,000 or more changing hands at a local convenience store, Allen said, “Wow. I would say that’s quite a bit. That’s quite a bit of gambling when it’s not in a legal jurisdiction.”

The machines aren’t necessarily ubiquitous, but they’re scattered all around. The Columbia Missourian found at least three stores there with the machines. Four Leavenworth County stores had eight machines confiscated in 2019. And in 2017, 284 machines were seized in Wichita through a joint operation of the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County officials and the Kansas’ gaming commission.

“Our understanding is this is the only establishment in Olathe that has one,” Yeldell said of the store now under investigation. “If citizens know otherwise, please contact us.”

Again, these aren’t the most heinous crimes you’ll read about this year. But illegal casino gambling, if that’s what this is, is an incubator for all kinds of nastiness.

Nastiness you probably don’t want in your neighborhood.