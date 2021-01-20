Kansas seniors, the COVID-19 vaccine is here — but you’re on your own to find a dose

All Kansas residents 65 and over suddenly become eligible Thursday for COVID-19 vaccinations — a happy milestone, but one that likely sets off an Oklahoma land rush-style dash for shots that may or may not be at the ready and that few know where to go for.

With Thursday’s arrival of Phase 2 of the state’s five-phase rollout, tech-savvy seniors can go online to see what process, if any, their county public health department has mapped out — and whether vaccines are even available. Others might want to call their primary care doctors or the county health department to see.

It’s still expected to take half a year or more to get to everyone in the state. But at least it’s getting real, now that seniors with no underlying health risks can get vaccinated. Some critical workers are eligible, too.

Good. The state has a lot of ground to make up.

As evidence of that, Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to also announce Thursday that her special COVID-19 adviser, Dr. Marci Nielsen, is leaving her private-sector job to help lead the state’s vaccine distribution full time. And the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has belatedly unveiled an online dashboard, updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by 12:30 p.m., to inform residents on the progress of vaccinations.

As of Wednesday, the state dashboard reported a total of 129,349 vaccinations — 17,712 of which were second doses. That covered 111,905 residents, or about 3.8% of the population.

The vaccine rollout has been severely lacking nationwide, but Kansas’ vaccination rate recently ranked at the absolute bottom. State officials explain that health care providers weren’t fully uploading information to the state, and the state’s data wasn’t properly uploading to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While officials say both problems have been fixed, Nielsen’s welcome hire and the delayed dashboard addition are undoubtedly a response to the Sunflower State’s embarrassing early performance.

Besides heading up Kelly’s COVID-19 unified testing strategy, Nielsen also led the Kansas Health Policy Authority — which administers Medicaid — under then-Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. Having her lead the vaccine program full-time is a solid move, and Nielsen deserves the state’s thanks for taking on this new and critical role.

Her challenge is historic and monumental.

As one state official noted, no one in history has ever set out to administer two doses of vaccines to an entire population in the grip of a pandemic.

In addition, Kansas’ early blunders included poor communication within agencies and with the public. And as many health care providers as possible must be looped into the state’s vaccination efforts.

Phase 2 of vaccinations presents its own set of obstacles. For one thing, while officialdom and much of the population rely heavily on the internet for both information and interface, many of those 65 and older do not. So how do state and county health officials get the word to seniors that they can now be vaccinated?

Clearly, this needs to be an all-hands-on-deck approach. The state is giving counties wide latitude in how they handle this. Doctors’ offices, hospitals, health departments, news media, pharmacies — even grocery stores and churches — will be vital in spreading the word. At the same time, the benefit and safety of the vaccines will have to be sold to the vaccine-hesitant.

And, of course, the biggest challenge of all? Actually getting the vaccines in a more timely fashion. Perhaps President Joe Biden’s administration will have something to say about that.

As the doctor repeatedly tells the rusty pilot in the movie “Airplane”: Good luck. We’re all counting on you.