New KC city manager divided City Council along racial lines. Can he mend relations?

Brian Platt, Kansas City’s 17th city manager, starts his job with an urgent task: mending relations with the City Council’s Black members and with other key minority leaders in the community.

Four African Americans on the City Council — Melissa Robinson, Brandon Ellington, Ryana Parks-Shaw and Lee Barnes — opposed hiring Platt in October, when he was selected from a field of four finalists for the critically important city manager’s job. Platt was the only white candidate.

They objected to the hire for various reasons, including the way the choice was announced. They’re now concerned about a lawsuit alleging Platt discriminated against employees in his previous job in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The allegations are serious and deserve full scrutiny.

At the same time, they’re disputed — several Black New Jersey officials have vouched for Platt’s record, and the new city manager has denied any inappropriate behavior. The discrimination lawsuit was dismissed in September.

“Brian has been a champion of the many diverse communities in Jersey City,” said a recent letter signed by eight of the city’s nine council members.

“Personally, Brian marched alongside Black Lives Matter protesters,” the letter said, “and used his knowledge and position … to help advance the Black and Brown communities in Jersey City.”

Councilwoman Robinson and her colleagues are right to ask for an explanation of Platt’s record. They’re justifiably angry that the allegations came to light only at the end of the hiring process.

On Monday, Platt said he had talked during the weekend with Robinson and others who opposed his hiring. Communication with those members is a good first step.

“I met with him on Saturday,” Robinson confirmed. “After meeting with him, I think it is critically important for the City Council to do everything we can to protect worker dignity and worker rights in Kansas City.

That’s a worthwhile goal, no matter who sits in the city manager’s chair.

Platt must quickly demonstrate his commitment to inclusion and equity at City Hall. He’s already promised to review hiring practices in the fire department, which is essential.

“The racist and sexist actions of employees described in the KC Star report are absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere across the organization,” he tweeted Tuesday. “We will be taking aggressive and swift steps…”

Platt’s plate is full. In short order, he’ll have to deal with slumping revenues, pension costs, labor issues and high debt. He’ll have to keep an eye on the terminal rebuild at the Kansas City International Airport. Affordable housing and evictions are major issues.

Kansas City’s critical 1% earnings tax will be on the ballot in April. Platt’s performance could affect that vote.

Platt will be judged on efficient snow removal, trash collection and street maintenance. He’ll need to work with the health department on the city’s COVID-19 response. He’ll need to figure out how to improve policing in the city without actually controlling the police department.

A protracted argument with some City Council members would be counterproductive. His discussions with the skeptical members are a needed first step toward resolving differences.

In turn, those council members must be prepared to work with Platt. Their constituents want better city services and will insist that the new city manager provide them.

Platt will need extraordinary skill and some luck to succeed. What he does not need is a simmering battle with some members of the City Council. Everyone needs to be rowing in the same direction.