Can KC City Manager Troy Schulte fix the dysfunction in Jackson County government?

Jackson County legislators have decided to wait at least a week before approving a contract with outgoing Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte.

Normally, such a delay would be further evidence of dysfunction at the courthouse. In this case, though, legitimate questions were raised in Monday’s public session that justify the delay.

For starters, the county lacks a detailed job description for Schulte’s post. An organizational chart is needed. Parts of the contract were confusing. Schulte’s starting date is unclear.

“This is not ready,” Legislator Ron Finley correctly noted. “Somebody’s hair is on fire,” Legislator Jeanie Lauer said.

Schulte said he’s fine with a delay. In fact, he said, the discussion reflects his approach to the job, to provide a buffer between the Jackson County Legislature and County Executive Frank White.

“I think that was why I was approached,” he said. “Somebody who could really play Switzerland in this.”

White has been at war with some legislators for years, largely because he, and they, are relative amateurs when it comes to governing. Schulte’s long professional experience in the trenches at City Hall will give him a good chance to break the cycle of finger-pointing and incompetence at the courthouse.

At the same time, White and county legislators will have to give him space to work. It will take time for Schulte to address the county’s immediate challenges, including the fallout from the property reappraisal mess.

Restoring residents’ faith in how property is taxed in Jackson County will be job one for Schulte. State lawmakers may play a role — a special committee on local taxes meets Wednesday in Jefferson City — but a new county administrator must take control of the appraisal office, and process, as quickly as he can.

Challenges and lawsuits involving property tax appraisals are underway now. If hired, Schulte will have to navigate those cases, while preparing the office for the next appraisal in 2021. The calendar isn’t his friend.

Some properties in Jackson County are overvalued. Some are undervalued. Residents have a right to expect all properties are properly valued, and taxed accordingly.

While that work is underway, Schulte will need to tackle planning for a new county jail. Some preliminary work has been done, but legislators recently put the matter on the back burner because of the reappraisal crisis.

The problems at the jail are well-documented. Even under the best circumstances, a new jail won’t come on line for several years, perpetuating the dismal state of affairs at the facility. Schulte will need to accelerate that work if he can.

Recent flooding at the downtown courthouse exposed the dilapidated condition of that facility, too. Schulte told us the courthouses in Kansas City and Independence need attention, projects that could cost tens of millions of dollars.

Schulte should communicate that clearly and completely to residents, who will bear the costs.

After those problems are addressed, the new county administrator can work on county salaries, county parks, even downtown baseball. There is much to do.

Schulte is up to the task, if anyone is. His record as Kansas City manager was mixed, but on balance was a positive for the community. If he can bring those skills to an often ineffective county government, he will have performed a valuable public service.