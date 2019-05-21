Want to vote for Kansas City’s next mayor? The deadline to register is Wednesday

How to register to vote in Kansas City If you are wondering how to register to vote in Kansas City, the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners put together this short video with instructions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you are wondering how to register to vote in Kansas City, the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners put together this short video with instructions.

Kansas Citians who want to pick the next mayor and City Council must be registered to vote by Wednesday in order to cast a ballot on June 18.

Registration is easy. In Kansas City and Jackson County, you can register at the Election Board office in Union Station, at City Hall, or in many public libraries. You can also register by mail if your form is postmarked by Wednesday.





You can register online through the secretary of state’s office using a tablet or mobile device.

Kansas Citians in Clay County and Platte County can also use online registration, or register in person at election board offices, some city halls and many libraries.

It’s possible to check your voter registration status online. If you need help, call your local election board and they can guide you through the process.

The city election on June 18 is enormously important — the next mayor and City Council will determine policy for the community well into the next decade.

The candidates are working hard to talk with voters and to chart a course for Kansas City’s future. You can be a part of that discussion, but you must be registered to vote by the end of the day Wednesday to make your voice heard.