People are mad about ‘angry white male’ class at KU. That kind of proves the point

Bigstock

The internet exploded with predictable outrage this week when the world learned of a planned humanities course this fall at the University of Kansas.

“HUM 365: Angry White Male Studies” offers three hours of credit to students interested in “recent manifestations of male anger” in the United States and Britain.

“This course examines how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity,” the online catalog entry says.

Most of the online reaction was negative. “Why promote this?” asked one Twitter user. “Just how blatantly stupid do you have to be to think this is a useful class?” asked another.

A columnist for the conservative website Gateway Pundit called the class Marxist. Karl, we assume, not Groucho.

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas suggested the course offering might violate the law. “KU has decided to offer a class that divides the student population,” he tweeted, “and could pose a Title IX violation by creating a hostile campus environment based on gender.”

Estes, and other digital snowflakes, should calm down. The fate of the nation does not hang on a single one-semester course at KU, even one aimed at a fuller understanding of just one part of the electorate.

This isn’t a required class, after all. It’s one of hundreds of courses students can take at the university, including humanities courses such as “Fat, Food and the Body in Global Perspective” or “Being Human in the Workplace.” Humanities students are supposed to examine folkways and culture to better understand the world.

If a student objects to the class, he or she can study something else.

Clearly, though, a deep dive into the “angry white male” phenomenon will be helpful, and interesting. Even conservatives understand the point: In 2016, right-wing pundit Wayne Allyn Root published a book called “Angry White Male.”

“We are marked for attack,” Root writes in the book. “We are marked for extinction. We are the victims of racism.”





It might take a semester of study to fully understand how a conservative such as Root could write those words.

Universities should be a place where controversial subjects are taught. Students should have full access to as many opinions and approaches as they can find. It’s possible — perhaps likely — that some students in the class will challenge perceived notions about American Caucasian men, who can be angry from time to time. It’s what college is for.

The marketplace of ideas is a real thing. That fact that some people are, um, angry about that proves we need a course like the one at KU.