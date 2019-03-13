Moran, Blunt look for political cover instead of rejecting Trump border emergency

Today, a fraud alert.
Senators are supposed to vote Thursday on a resolution rejecting President Donald Trump’s emergency border wall declaration. Democrats and even some Republicans think Trump’s emergency claim is an unconstitutional power grab.
But Republicans don’t want to vote against the president, who really wants a border wall. The White House has been pressuring senators to uphold his emergency.
You can see their dilemma.
So Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has offered a bill to let senators have their cake and eat it, too. His measure would make it harder for presidents to declare emergencies, but only in the future. It wouldn’t apply to Trump’s wall.
Voila! Senators could endorse Trump’s emergency declaration, then vote for a bill preventing it from ever happening again. Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri and Jerry Moran of Kansas are co-sponsors.
Any adult will recognize this tactic. It’s like a 6-year-old asking for ice cream before dinner while promising to never, ever, ever do it again. Please, mom. Please.
It’s a fraud. If Trump’s declaration is unconstitutional, the Senate should reject it. If it’s acceptable, no amount of fig-leafing can prevent future presidents from using the power.
“If we don’t want our president acting like a king, we need to start taking back the legislative powers,” Lee said Tuesday. Here’s a better idea: Quit treating Trump like a king.
Lee’s bill is called the Article One Act, named for the section of the Constitution that gives Congress its powers. It should be called the St. Augustine law, for the religious scholar who prayed: “Lord, make me chaste. But not yet.”
