Jackson County jail troubles multiplying. Can Sheriff Forté defuse growing tension?

The nasty dispute between Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté and members of the county legislature over operation of the jail is disappointing and unnecessary.
As is usually the case when politicians argue, all sides share some of the blame. In this case, though, Forté has a special responsibility to reach out for the help he needs to run the jail, which remains in crisis.
Transparency is key. Jackson County taxpayers deserve to know what the sheriff intends to do to improve conditions at the jail for guards, workers, inmates and visitors.
We supported a change in the charter to give the sheriff responsibility for running the jail. Forté’s apparent reticence to allow legislators to play a role in the facility is understandable on one level — if he’s going to take the blame when things go wrong, he has to have the final say.
As a practical matter, though, the Jackson County Legislature writes the checks that pay the bills at the jail. There are already conversations in progress about building a long-overdue new jail. Constructing a modern, well-run facility is in everyone’s best interest, not just the sheriff’s.
That means legislators and Jackson County Executive Frank White will inevitably be involved in some jail functions, something Forté should understand.
No one should expect Forté to immediately reveal fully formed plans for improvements — he’s had control of the jail for less than two months. He deserves some time to study the problems and develop remedies.
“It’s imperative that we have first-hand factual information,” he wrote one legislator, “before we begin sharing any details about issues or sharing any detailed intended courses of actions.”
Agreed. At the same time, an us-vs.-them strategy will make cooperation more difficult. It is not improper for lawmakers to talk with inmates about conditions in the jail — in fact, those conversations will take place outside the jail, too.
On Tuesday, the sheriff indicated a willingness to discuss these issues further in the days ahead. That’s a welcome sign. He should extend that courtesy to elected officials as well, and legislators should engage in conversations about the jail in good faith.
The jail was not publicly discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the county legislature.
The crisis at the Jackson County jail didn’t develop over a few days, and it won’t be solved in a few days, either. The jail is old and dangerous and must be replaced. Jackson County officials also must also undertake a discussion of alternatives to incarceration in the weeks ahead.
Those talks will go nowhere if the sheriff and county legislators don’t trust each other and don’t communicate. There is no reason for suspicion or gamesmanship, and both sides should resolve to start fresh with a more transparent and collaborative approach for the good of country residents.
