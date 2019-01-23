Can Kansas Republicans avoid another Kobach ‘disaster’? GOP wise to derail Senate bid

Kudos to the Kansas Republican Party, whose proactive efforts to make certain that you never again have to hear the words “GOP nominee Kris Kobach” we wholeheartedly endorse.
No, you can’t physically relocate the Sunflower State and refuse to tell him where you’ve put it until he promises not to run for office now or ever.
But the Kansas GOP is right to try to line up a U.S. Senate candidate to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts who will minimize the risk of Kobach’s Rambo-ish return on that jeep outfitted with a fake machine gun that he loved so much.
We’ve all seen that movie, and though its stunt work is impressive, it drags in the middle — actually running a campaign or doing a job not being a Kobach hallmark — and then peters out, not with a ta-da but a barely perceptible pft.
We say all this now for a couple of reasons. The Star reported this week that “fear that Kris Kobach will capture the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate is driving the effort to recruit Secretary of State Mike Pompeo into the race.”
To be as clear as possible with last year’s losing gubernatorial candidate, who was beaten by both Democrat Laura Kelly and Kobach’s own inexplicable failure to show up for that effort, a couple of Kobach’s fellow Republicans were quoted on the record waving him away from next year’s Senate contest.
“No one wants to relive the disaster that was the Kobach campaign,” David Kensinger, who has managed successful campaigns for Roberts and former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, told The Star.
“Kris Kobach in the general election would be a major problem that Republicans are wisely trying to avoid,” said Scott Paradise, a GOP consultant who works in Kansas and Missouri. “Pompeo would immediately take this race off the board.”
Democrats in Kansas, who haven’t elected a U.S. senator since the year Al Capone went to prison for tax evasion and FDR defeated Hoover, may well be pulling for a do-over of Kobach’s disorganized campaign effort and lackluster fundraising, even with the wholehearted backing of President Donald Trump. And they’re without question hoping that Pompeo, the former Kansas congressman, really is taking his sweet time making up his mind.
But even the possibility of a return engagement for Kobach is too risky for the state. Not, as he’d doubtless argue, because he’s such an effective conservative, but because contrary to his talking points, he’s a slapdashing lawyer who wastes taxpayer money on unconstitutional gambits and made-up nonsense while ignoring his actual duties.
That’s why Republican as well as Democratic Kansas lawmakers want to repeal the authority Kobach had as secretary of state to prosecute election crimes.
His crusade to stamp out the election fraud that he insisted was both widespread and perpetrated by undocumented immigrants did pay off: It won him appearances on Fox News and work as an adviser to Trump.
But in the 3½ years since Kobach finally got the authority he wanted, his office prosecuted only somewhere between 10 and 15 cases of voting fraud, not a single one of them involving an undocumented immigrant. (Two were legal immigrants, and most of the rest had voted in more than one state where they owned property.)
That’s fine with Scott Schwab, Kobach’s successor as secretary of state, who reportedly “wants to refocus the office on its traditional responsibilities of registering businesses and administering elections.”
This, too, is excellent news. We wish Kobach well in work less damaging and less embarrassing to his state.
