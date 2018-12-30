Want to fire your gun in KC to celebrate New Year’s Eve? A word of advice: Don’t

If you’re thinking of marking the arrival of 2019 by firing a gun in the middle of the city, here’s a word of advice: Don’t. Indiscriminately discharging a weapon in Kansas City is illegal.
That includes the nonsensical concept known as celebratory gunfire, which is considered a municipal violation.
Stray bullets are deadly, as Michele Shanahan DeMoss can attest. DeMoss’ 11-year-old daughter, Blair Shanahan Lane, was killed by celebratory gunfire in 2011. Blair was fatally struck in the neck by an errant bullet.
“Unfortunately it continues to happen,” DeMoss said. “Cleary, something needs to change.”
Legislation that would make the offense a felony gained some traction in Jefferson City last session but eventually stalled. A bill dubbed “Blair’s Law,” will be reintroduced next month in the Missouri General Assembly by Rep. DaRon McGee, a Democrat from Kansas City. We’re hopeful it will finally become law.
In the meantime, here’s a reminder: Firing a gun into the air is dangerous. A bullet comes back down at approximately the same velocity at which it was fired.
If you see or hear gunfire, police ask you to report it immediately. And if you’re a gun owner who is tempted to ring in the new year by firing a gun, consider whether you want to kick off 2019 with a citation, or worse, charges for injuring or killing someone.
