Want to learn about Latino contributions? Look it up outside of school

Thanks to the Fort Worth high school students who went before the State Board of Education in Austin to request a more complete representation of African-American and Hispanic history in Texas’ social studies curriculum. (Sept. 22, 2A, “Travis, Bowie, Crockett can still be called heroes”)
Texas’ teaching of history has been abysmal at best — the same tired, old stories beginning with slavery for blacks, and I don’t know what about Hispanics.
It is time to write the whole story.
Marjoire Sutton,
Arlington
Go and find it on your own
Much has been made of the exclusion of Hillary Clinton from history lessons in Texas’ public schools.
When I went to school, there were no references to Adlai Stevenson, Barry Goldwater, George McGovern and others, but if you wanted to find out about them it was fairly easy. This was before the internet.
The Star-Telegram quoted a Paschal High School student saying he wanted to learn more about Latinos who helped shape this country. (Sept. 20, 1A, “Schools leading push for Latino studies”)
Who is stopping you? Research it yourself. Access to information has never been easier.
Teachers can’t tell students everything about everything. It is students’ responsibility to discover facts about subjects that interest them, hence the term “student.”
Study.
Randy Weeks,
Roanoke
Williams classless in defeat
Serena Williams may be the top women’s tennis player of all time, but that doesn’t mean she is entitled to win every time she steps on the court.
She showed poor sportsmanship in her loss in the U.S. Open. (Sept. 9, 3C, “Osaka wins after Serena-umpire clash”) The umpire did not cause Serena’s loss; she did that to herself.
She should have been gracious enough to congratulate her opponent and leave it at that.
Clista Hancock,
Arlington
I don’t see any specifics there
After having watched a number of ads for Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for U.S. Senate, I have noticed that he doesn’t present any of his positions on anything.
I have a feeling that once people listen to him talk about what he actually supports, a lot of those yard signs will start to disappear.
William D. Perdue,
Mansfield
Looking for real solutions
Along with our family and friends, we support Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
Compare him with Sen. Ted Cruz. What has Cruz accomplished during his almost six years as a senator?
Did he support the Affordable Care Act? No, Cruz read Dr. Seuss on the Senate floor and worked hard to shut down the government as a way to protest the ACA.
Did he vote against the recent tax bill giving the wealthy huge tax breaks? No.
Did he go to south Texas and stand up for helpless children and their parents during the still-ongoing horror that is being imposed on desperate people?
No, he did not. O’Rourke did.
We are very concerned about the issues that most Democrats are concerned with: health care for everyone, education for everyone, decent jobs, intelligent taxation and clean-air initiatives.
Ted Cruz hasn’t done a thing to help with these very real worries. Maybe Beto O’Rourke will.
Frances Rogers,
Bedford
Leaf blowers a noisy nuisance
Is it possible I am the only person in Fort Worth who hates leaf blowers?
Just now I heard the tranquility of the neighborhood obliterated yet again by the incessant noise created by a leaf blower.
If it had been a neighbor making the racket, then I would say congratulations on working on your yard. However, it is almost always a lawn-service employee who seems to enjoy chasing yard debris with a blower in hand.
What happened to raking and sweeping? Where does this yard waste go other than into the street, a storm sewer or a neighbor’s yard? Why is this allowed to happen?
I find it annoying and virtually the only blemish to a great neighborhood.
Stuart Brown,
Fort Worth
Simple rules for the electorate
First, it is a responsibility and privilege for all qualified voters to vote.
Be informed without depending on others to advise you how to vote.
Be aware of the time it takes for elected officials to become familiar with their jobs.
If you don’t approve of the job they are doing after a reasonable time, get out and vote them out. This will take care of term limits.
A big problem is the apathy by voters who fail to make the effort to get out and vote, especially when we have runoff elections.
If you don’t vote, you have lost the right to complain.
Fran Gibbs,
Arlington
