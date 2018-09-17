Readers discuss NFL protests, Trump’s triumphs and Shahid Shafi

This protest is inappropriate
Why does it seem that when an African American dies at the hand of a white police officer, it is always said to be racism?
The protest Sept. 16 against deaths of African Americans is inexcusable by anyone, particularly a clergyman. (Sept. 17, 1A, “Protesters press Jerry Jones on social justice movement”)
In the case of Botham Jean, I’m very much ashamed of the way the Church of Christ family has acted in reaction to the news. Church of Christ members should not act this way. They should pray to God to help them understand why this person was taken from them.
I pray that God will help the family members recover from their grief.
Wylena Raymond,
Arlington
Accomplishments ignored
A great economy.
Record minority employment.
Bringing jobs back to the U.S.
Renegotiating NAFTA.
Engaging North Korea.
Adjusting unfair tariffs.
Best GDP in years.
Not one iota of credit has been given from the radical left to the president.
Herbert R Reeves,
Lake Worth
While discussing the anthem …
Since the City Council of Reno passed a resolution saying it’s disrespectful for players to kneel during the national anthem, is it not just as disrespectful for vendors to continue to sell concessions or for patrons to walk around during the anthem?
Ivin Adkins,
Fort Worth
Doesn’t look like justice
I am very saddened and angry that Steven D. Ashley was found not guilty in his sexual assault trial. (Sept. 14, 1A, “Ex-JPS tech not guilty of sexually assaulting psych patient”)
Also, I’m very disappointed and dumbfounded that the judge would not allow testimony from other women. These women were in psychiatric treatment, admitted inpatients to a hospital setting for healing, for safety, for restoration — not further trauma.
Ashley’s alleged involvement with these susceptible people is nauseating and contemptible.
JPS Health Network should be held accountable for allowing him to work with this very vulnerable population. Did administrators think these people were erratic or not truthful because they were in psych treatment?
I hope JPS will adopt a zero-tolerance policy and that the women involved are healed, whole and healthy people today.
Heather Gobin,
Fort Worth
Embarrassing litmus test
As a longtime Republican, I find some of the negative comments regarding Southlake City Council member Shahid Shafi from so-called fellow Republicans both annoying and embarrassing.
But the pro-Israel comments by James Trimm took the conversation to a new level. (Sept. 15, 4A, “Some Tarrant GOP renew push to oust Muslim leader”)
I guess Trimm thinks U.S. citizens have some type of obligation to pledge our allegiance to a foreign country — in this case Israel — if they want to be considered for his vote.
Mike Morgan,
Arlington
Careful what you wish for
Tarrant County Republican Party member Dorrie O’Brien’s position on Shahid Shafi’s appointment is the very reason you see so many signs for Rep. Beto O’Rourke popping up all over the county.
O’Brien stated in the Star-Telegram’s story Saturday that she “wants her party back.”
If this is the predominant attitude of the GOP, she can have it back.
Curtis Ratliff,
Grapevine
