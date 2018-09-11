After scandal, disgraced Missouri House speaker faces a big question: Does he get it?

John Diehl wants back in the club.
Three years ago, he was the most powerful lawmaker in Jefferson City. Then he resigned after The Star disclosed that the then-House speaker had exchanged sexually charged texts with a college freshman who was a Statehouse intern.
Now Diehl is attempting a long, slow return to public life as he seeks to boost the prospects of a new business venture that involves mining cobalt in southeast Missouri. As The Star reported Sunday, he’s met with Gov. Mike Parson. He’s given a tour of the mine site to Missouri Congressman Jason Smith. And he’s briefed local elected officials on the company’s plans and will almost certainly be interacting with state government.
There’s no doubt that the relationships he formed during his years as a Missouri lawmaker have helped Diehl grease the skids for his public comeback. And there’s little question that a disgraced official who was never charged with a crime deserves another shot. That’s the way this country works.
But what’s also clear is that Diehl owes us more than the bordering-on-perfunctory acknowledgment of a “serious error in judgment” that he copped to in 2015 just as the legislative session was winding down. He can do much more than the “I am truly sorry” apology he gave at the time.
That doesn’t go far enough in a world that’s undergone a #MeToo revolution and one that’s seen one self-important king after another fall on their crowns. This week, it was former CBS leader Les Moonves. Other weeks it’s been Matt Lauer or Charlie Rose or Kevin Spacey or Harvey Weinstein.
The former speaker needs to understand that there’s a new intolerance for powerful males who prey on young, vulnerable women like the college intern Diehl sent sexually suggestive messages to during the spring of 2015. At one point, she sent him a bikini shot. He commented approvingly.
And there was this exchange:
“God I want you right now,” Diehl texted. Her response, “I wish you could have me right now.”
Comments