After this week’s shooting, KC must protect its investment in Sun Fresh Market

Kansas City’s $17 million investment in the Sun Fresh Market in the Linwood Shopping Center was money well spent on a worthwhile project. And in the wake of a violent incident at the store, city leaders, along with the store’s owner and the property developer must do all they can to protect the public-private partnership, including employing off-duty officers as security guards.
A brazen daytime shooting inside the market Monday afternoon injured two people, including a 15-year-old employee. Two private security officers — one was armed — were present during the incident.
Ensuring that Sun Fresh Market, a long-awaited and much-needed addition to the neighborhood, has a chance to thrive should be the city’s priority.
“Anytime there is an investment, we need to do all that we can to help make sure that it is successful,” Kansas City Councilman Jermaine Reed said.
That includes hiring off-duty uniformed officers to work security. Many police officers work part time security at other businesses in the city. Why not at the Linwood Sun Fresh?
East Side developer Don Maxwell and store owner Joe LiPari have discussed immediate changes to security, but they have not revealed details.
“We’re going to get this straight,” LiPari said. “We will figure it out.”
A robust security plan is needed. Of course, shootings can happen anywhere and at any time. But the store should have uniformed officers on its payroll.
It’s imperative that the Kansas City Police Department continue to work with LiPari and Maxwell to address the store’s security needs.
“No one can sit on the sidelines and be reactive,” Reed said. “We have to be proactive and intentional in protecting the investment. We need to shop there and not be afraid to shop there. A grocery store should be a safe haven for people. We need to cultivate that type of communal environment.”
The City Council member makes an excellent point. The shopping center received taxpayer money. Citizens of Kansas City have a role to play in its success. The shooting was an isolated incident, but an urgent reminder of what’s at stake. The area was considered a food desert until the store opened in June.
Maxwell told The Star there is nothing the store could have done to prevent someone from walking in the door and opening fire.
We beg to differ. A visible police presence might have served as a deterrent. And until a more effective security plan is in place, store management should work closely with police and request extra patrol.
“The area is a main thoroughfare, and officers are always in the vicinity,” Kansas City Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina said. “Their presence there is dictated by many things including calls for service. They can also request additional preventive patrol in the area.”
It’s reassuring to know those options on are the table. But it should not take an act of violence to remind city leaders of the role they must play in protecting this investment.
Comments