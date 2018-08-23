Missouri Gov. Parson should spare the life of convicted killer Marcellus Williams

DNA tests have called into question the guilt of Marcellus Williams. And with the convicted killer’s guilt still in doubt, Gov. Mike Parson should halt the Missouri man’s execution.
Williams was sentenced to death in 2001 for the brutal stabbing death of a former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter. But new evidence has raised questions about whether the wrong man was convicted of this crime.
Skin cells on the handle of the knife that was used in the murder are not from Williams, according to Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck.
Last summer, then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens stayed Williams’ execution amid growing doubts about whether the death row inmate actually killed Lisha Gayle.
In the words of Rod Chapel, president of the Missouri NAACP State Conference, the evidence suggests Williams needs a fair shake at justice.
The onus could now fall on Parson after a panel of five retired judges heard arguments this week from attorneys representing Williams.
Parson will wait to decide whether to take any action until after the panel has completed its report and made its recommendation. But the governor has to know that innocent people have been executed for crimes they did not commit.
And he should not risk allowing that to be Marcellus Williams’ fate.
