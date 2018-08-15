Potty over here, potty over there: Gender-neutral bathrooms in North K.C. schools

At last, a gender-neutral bathroom that seems more like an end to an argument than a reason to keep the potty disputes going.
In two new elementary schools and several other places, the North Kansas City school district is basically going to have bathrooms more like the ones you have at home, with ceiling-to-floor walls and doors that close, lock and provide complete privacy.
All boys and girls will be sharing are the sinks, and for anyone with siblings, that shouldn’t come as too much of a shock.
Either male or female teachers will be able to more easily keep an eye on students in the shared area. And isn’t this arrangement just more civilized?
Since 2016, the concept has been in use at the Northland Innovation Center for gifted students. Now the new Rising Hill Elementary on Northeast 108th Street and Northview Elementary on North Indiana Avenue will have the same type of bathroom design, as will North Kansas City High and the Eastgate and Gateway sixth-grade centers.
Simple, right?
Comments