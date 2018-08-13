A Claire McCaskill-Josh Hawley flatbed-truck debate? We’d be so lucky

In 2016, Missouri was home to one of the most-watched Senate races in the country between Roy Blunt and Jason Kander.
And yet, for all the interest in that contest, the two appeared in only one debate. Even then, the two shared the stage with a trio of third-party candidates. Voter enlightenment resulting from that debate was sharply limited.
That’s why we’re so heartened by the early tit for tat between Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley over debates for another premier Senate race this year. To their credit, both candidates appear genuinely interested in joint appearances. McCaskill, who has scored lots of points for her dauntless willingness to meet with Missourians of all stripes at town halls, is proposing four forums hosted by Missouri media outlets.
“Missourians deserve the same chance to ask you questions and hear your answers as they have consistently had with me,” McCaskill wrote to Hawley.
Hawley, the state attorney general, has countered with something a little unconventional. He’s proposing as many debates as McCaskill will do from the back of a flatbed truck. (We’re not going to dwell on Hawley’s apparent confusion about the difference between a flatbed truck and a trailer.)
“No stifling rules. No buzzers or bells. No pundits or moderators,” Hawley said.
Just pure debate.
“You relish in telling the press how much time you have spent in our state’s smaller communities, like the one I grew up in, so let’s go debate there, in front of county courthouses, over and over.”
Now there’s an offer. This editorial board has called endlessly for campaigns to focus on issues. A series of legitimate debates spread across the state would draw monumental media attention. The format and the huge crowds these forums would draw would surely discourage candidates from pointless personal attacks.
As a bonus, we expect that both candidates would be skilled and compelling debaters. Hawley is a Stanford and Yale grad who’s exceptionally articulate. And McCaskill? Here’s what Hawley wrote in his letter to her:
“Over a decades-long career in politics, your prowess as a debater is unquestioned in Missouri. From the courtroom to the Statehouse to the U.S. Senate, you have shown that you were willing to engage in open and free debate.” He’s right.
It’s no surprise that Hawley has something to gain here. By standing side-by-side with the two-term U.S. senator, Hawley would boost his name ID and his stature.
But McCaskill has something to gain, too. As a Democrat, she needs to win 40 percent or so of the state’s rural vote. This is a way for her to seal the deal with legions of farmers and ranchers who lean Republican.
Frankly, the “debate over debates” tends to bore us. It’s become a tired exercise in every major race. And, truth be told, we aren’t holding our collective breath that these debates will actually happen. Every consultant in the world is urging candidates to speak less, not more, these days.
But in a 50-50 race, which this one is, the chances are better than usual. Just think about it: two major-party candidates debating from Maryville to Manchester to Moberly. If it’s ever going to happen, this is the year. What a spectacle it would be. What a terrific way for the state to decide who should represent it in the halls of our nation’s Capitol.
