St. Louis Uber was driver was secretly live-streaming riders. Are you being videotaped?

Ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft are under the microscope for allowing passengers in Missouri to be videotaped without their consent. And the transportation behemoths deserve the extra scrutiny.
A driver for both companies was let go this week after it was discovered that the St. Louis man was live-streaming passengers without their knowledge.
Last week, both companies cited Missouri’s one-party consent law to support the driver. Following a flurry of news coverage, the companies wisely reversed course.
After reviewing the videos and the comments made by the driver, as well as complaints from riders, Uber removed the driver’s access to the app. Lyft quickly followed.
“The troubling behavior in the videos is not in line with our user terms and community guidelines,” a spokesman for Uber told The Star.
Uber allows drivers to record passengers as long as the driver doesn’t comment on someone’s appearance or make inappropriate sexual comments. The company is looking to clarify its policies, but more than a clarification is needed to put a stop to a practice that is downright creepy.
Lyft’s policy is less clear. Representatives did not reply to several messages seeking comment.
Videotaping someone without their knowledge is simply inappropriate. Hailed drivers should be required to post signs inside their vehicles or verbally ask permission to record or live-stream passengers. Or better yet, turn the camera off and drive.
