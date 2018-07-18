Which candidate for Kansas governor loves guns the most?

Let’s not turn the Kansas governor’s race into a contest of who is the most stalwart defender of the Second Amendment.
Gun-owning Kansans are in little danger of seeing their rights curtailed in this firearms-friendly state with a Republican-controlled Legislature.
Students can carry guns on state college campuses. Public hospitals had to leverage all of their political clout to defeat legislation that would have let armed citizens roam emergency rooms.
Concealed carry is allowed without training or a permit, thanks to legislation signed into law by former Gov. Sam Brownback.
Yes, the National Rifle Association’s surprising endorsement of Gov. Jeff Colyer spurred intriguing speculation this week. Is the powerful gun rights lobby making a political calculation? Do NRA officials think Colyer has the edge in the GOP primary?
Apparently, the NRA wasn’t persuaded by Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s use of a replica machine gun at area parades.
Kobach quickly pushed back, touting his own gun-rights bona fides, which were never in doubt. He labeled the NRA’s nod to his Republican rival “incumbent protection” and highlighted his endorsement from the Gun Owners of America.
Gentlemen, stand down.
Please focus your attention on more productive policy debates.
Yes, you’ll both protect Kansans’ Second Amendment rights. But which of you will improve access to affordable health care? Who will adequately fund schools?
There’s little daylight between Kobach and Colyer on the issue of guns, so they would better serve voters by declaring this battle over gun rights a draw.
