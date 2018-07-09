Kansas Republican ignores facts as he decries 'barbarism' outside Western civilization

Kansas state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald has given voters in northeast Kansas another reason to send him packing in August.
Fitzgerald is a Republican candidate for the open U.S. House seat in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District. In a speech earlier this month, according to CNN, he claimed only "barbarism" exists outside of Western civilization.
"Our Judeo-Christian ethic is what is civilization," the candidate said. "And that is what is under attack here and abroad. It also goes by a different name. Christendom. It's under attack."
It's hard to know how to unpack this foolishness. To suggest any non-Western culture is "barbaric" rejects centuries of history and fact. And to equate civilization exclusively with Christianity insults millions of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and other believers, not to mention those who profess no religious belief at all.
It insults the Constitution, too.
Fitzgerald has made news before, of course. He's referred to a "homosexual agenda." He's compared Planned Parenthood with Nazi concentration camps. He once said a Democrat can't be "a follower of Christ."
Voters the 2nd District can end this tiresome, embarrassing rhetoric. There are several qualified Republicans in the GOP primary worth their consideration.
