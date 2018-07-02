Kris Kobach accuses Gov. Colyer of voter fraud in GOP straw poll. He's kidding, right?

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach made himself look desperate, and more than a little ridiculous, by accusing his fellow Republican and gubernatorial rival, Gov. Jeff Colyer, of committing voter fraud in the recent Olathe GOP Straw Poll.
“It’s a shame we couldn’t have an honest straw poll today in Olathe,” Kobach tweeted. “The governor prepaid for 106 people to vote! We are grassroots. They are Astroturf.”
Were these undocumented immigrants who were paid to vote in the straw poll, perhaps? Like the ones you’ve spent years trying to catch voting illegally in real Kansas elections? When you get a schtick, stick with it?
A spokesman for Colyer, Kendall Marr, tweeted the only reasonable response, “Wow, this is embarrassing, Kris. We mobilized our supporters and you mobilized yours. We just happened to have more support.’’
There’s also something to Marr's follow-up jab that “Kris Kobach always seems to find someone else to blame.”
Even among straw polls, which are meaningless except as a show of organizational oomph, the one Colyer won is not seen as a particularly coveted prize.
More telling by far than Colyer's win with 53 percent was Kobach's unsurprising claim that he was robbed. If he is elected in November, we will be treated to a lot more such thinly sourced complaints.
