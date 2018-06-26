Farm Bill should cap subsidies for rich farmers, including Rep. Vicky Hartzler

Last week, the U.S. House passed its version of a new Farm Bill, the legislation that will guide agriculture and nutrition policy for the next five years.
The measure protects farmers, as it always does. The House bill extends subsidized crop insurance, helps pay for expanded broadband internet, even helps younger farmers get into the business.
But it also hurts the poor. The House bill would make it harder for some Americans to qualify for modest food stamp assistance. It would impose stricter work requirements for some beneficiaries. It could cut nutrition programs by $20 billion over the next decade.
These changes, Republicans contend, aren't flaws — they're features. "These common-sense improvements will reduce unemployment and help people move from dependency to independence and self-sufficiency," said Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a Missouri Republican.
Hartzler certainly understands dependency. From 1995 to 2016, the Environmental Working Group says, Hartzler Farms Inc. has received nearly $1 million in federal commodity subsidies. The congresswoman is part owner of the company, which is worth between $1 million and $5 million, according to her financial disclosure statement.
Does Hartzler need taxpayer help? Her statement shows a range of asset values, but the middle range puts her net worth at about $9 million. She also reports income between $100,000 and $1 million a year from the Heartland Tractor Company in Harrisonville, Mo.
She earns a pension and a congressional salary, rent from several farms, and up to $100,000 from a commercial building in Iola, Kan.
She is, by any definition, a millionaire. Yet her company has received federal farm assistance. And she wants to cut food stamps to help the poor achieve "self-sufficiency."
Thankfully, the Senate has a different version of the Farm Bill, which it will debate this week. Senators have a great opportunity to help Hartzler and her colleagues walk the walk by making sure millionaire farmers are truly independent of the federal government.
The Senate will likely consider reducing or eliminating subsidized crop insurance for wealthy farmers. That idea deserves enthusiastic support. We urge the Senate to put an income cap for benefits in its Farm Bill.
Importantly, the Senate bill does not include massive cuts to food stamps and nutrition programs. That's another good move. In March, the average food stamp benefit was $122.80 per person for a month. Cutting the program further would jeopardize even those meager benefits.
And the use of food stamps is declining. In March, a little more than 40 million people were enrolled in the program, the lowest number since 2009. The reason is obvious: There are more jobs available. Given a choice, almost all Americans will work if they can. They don't need lectures from Hartzler or anyone else about independence.
Americans enjoy an abundance of quality food at a relatively low price at the supermarket. But they have access to good nutrition largely because taxpayers have subsidized agriculture, top to bottom, for decades.
Now is not the time to hand out big checks to farmers while cutting benefits for the hungry.
