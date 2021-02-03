Watch soon: Former HHS Secretary and Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius joins Star Opinion Live

Kathleen Sebelius recently wrote a Star guest commentary calling for Republican elected officials who tried to overturn the results of the November election to resign for violating their oath of office. Sebelius joins Melinda Henneberger and Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board to talk about that and more. Watch live at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
Melinda Henneberger is a columnist and member of The Star’s editorial board. She has covered crime, local and state government, hospitals, social services, prisons and national politics. For 10 years, she was a reporter for The New York Times in New York, Washington, D.C. and Rome. She was a Pulitzer finalist for editorial writing in 2020 and for commentary in 2019. She received the Mike Royko Award for Commentary and Column Writing from the News Leaders Association in 2019.
Comments