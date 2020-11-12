Watch now: Jason Sudeikis and Billy Brimblecom Jr. on Star Opinion Live

Today on Star Opinion Live, Jason Sudeikis and Billy Brimblecom Jr. join The Kansas City Star Editorial Board’s Derek Donovan and Melinda Henneberger. They’ll talk about Thundergong!, the benefit music and comedy show that raises money and awareness for Steps of Faith, which serves amputees and their needs.
Melinda Henneberger is a columnist and member of The Star’s editorial board. She has covered crime, local and state government, hospitals, social services, prisons and national politics. For 10 years, she was a reporter for The New York Times in New York, Washington, D.C. and Rome. She was a Pulitzer finalist for editorial writing in 2020 and for commentary in 2019. She received the Mike Royko Award for Commentary and Column Writing from the News Leaders Association in 2019.
Comments