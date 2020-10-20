Kansas City Star Logo
Watch: Sen. Sherrod Brown joins American Public Square to discuss his new book

By Derek Donovan

In the livestreaming video event “Cocktails and Politics,” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio will discuss his new book, “Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America.” It’s part of American Public Square at Jewell’s ongoing series of talks aimed at fostering respectful, civil discussion on important matters dealing with our nation’s civic, electoral and political lives. The event begins at 6 p.m.

