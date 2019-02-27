Watch The Star’s FB Live: What can we do to stem the tide of teen suicide?

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among young Americans between the ages of 10 and 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And here in the Kansas City area, the numbers have been even higher than the national average.
What is behind this worrisome trend? And how can the community — parents, educators and mental health professionals — talk to teenagers and help them navigate the challenges of adolescence?
American Public Square will bring together education, law enforcement and mental health experts for Lifelines: Preventing Teen Suicide, a discussion about what we all can do at Leawood’s United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. It will stream live on The Star’s Facebook page Thursday at 6:30 p.m.. Join in the conversation and add your questions.
