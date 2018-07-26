New KCK fire chief inherits a department in desperate need of an overhaul

Kansas City, Kan., has a new fire chief: Mike Callahan, who was hired from the Chicago Fire Department. Unified Government administrator Doug Bach announced the pick Thursday.
Welcome, Chief Callahan. You’ve got lots of work to do.
Like most fire departments, the KCK fire service is aggressive, protective, vocal and deeply resistant to change. Former Mayor Mark Holland found that out when he dared to suggest adjustments to the way firefighters work.
The fire service fought back bitterly, harassing Holland and his family.
The attacks on Holland were beyond inappropriate — they suggest the fire union is out of control. Callahan must immediately make it clear that intimidation and political interference have no place in a department dedicated to public service.
Workplace diversity is an issue in the fire service as well. In February, an African-American firefighter filed a federal lawsuit against the department, the Unified Government and the firefighters’ union, alleging harassment, discrimination and a hostile work environment.
That case is pending. While it proceeds, Callahan must work to eliminate any trace of racism or discrimination in his department.
While he’s at it, Callahan also needs to address the practice of shift-trading in the fire service. A study released earlier this year said KCK firefighters may have been paid almost $1 million for time not worked because of inappropriate trading practices.
The fire union rejects the accusation.
On Thursday, Callahan told reporters that shift-trading is controversial in departments across the nation, not just in KCK. He said he’ll examine the practice, but noted that shift-trading is a part of a collective bargaining agreement and must be negotiated.
The new chief will need patience to work with the union, as well as city officials, to evaluate the practice and make sure taxpayers are protected when shifts are traded.
The new chief also needs to study assignments. How many firefighters are needed on each apparatus? What improvements are needed at fire houses? Does the department have too few firefighters, or too many?
Callahan’s agenda is full. On Thursday, he promised a 100-day plan that will begin to address some of these concerns. That’s encouraging.
A change in fire leadership is always difficult, but it can be even harder when, as in this case, internal candidates are passed over in favor of someone from another department.
“I determined it was the right decision for us to bring in someone from the outside,” Bach, the Unified Government administrator, said Thursday.
Callahan comes from Chicago, where he undoubtedly was familiar with the intersection of public service and politics. Welcome to KCK, chief. You’ll need that experience here.
