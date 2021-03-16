What's Your KCQ?

KCQ needs your help. Which Kansas City-centric question should we tackle?

The “What’s your KCQ?” team at The Star and the Kansas City Public Library have answered many of your questions (more than 100 of them) about the Kansas City community and region. Now, we need your help.

We’ll take on the tough ones — but also have fun unearthing quirky tales. Last year, we told the story of “Mr. & Mrs. Bridge” (filmed in Kansas City), the swinging bridge in Swope Park, and the steep cliffs and “speed maniacs” of Cliff Drive.

Most recently, we tackled your question about a band of bandit brothers, outlaws from the KC area.

Tell us which of these questions you would like to see answered most. Vote in the form below or click here.

