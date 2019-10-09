Which Kansas City buildings were funded by the New Deal? KCQ follows the money trail

The City Market, Fifth and Main, circa 1940

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) started as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal to combat the crippling impact of the Great Depression.

From 1933 until the start of World War II, New Deal programs doled out federal funds for infrastructure, education and artistic projects throughout the nation.

Reader Tom Balas knew that WPA workers were busy in Kansas City during that period. He asked “What’s Your KCQ?”: “What building projects did they work on?”

“What’s Your KCQ?” is an ongoing series in which The Star and the Kansas City Public Library partner to answer reader questions about our region — from the quirky to the historic.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Today, the most visible New Deal buildings in Kansas City continue to define areas of its downtown core.

It is difficult, however, to sort out where WPA projects began and where those tied to the political machine of “Boss” Tom Pendergast ended.

Pendergast connections

Boss Tom Pendergast, 1930 Missouri Valley Special Collections, Kansas City Public Library

After Roosevelt’s election, it was immediately clear that the New Deal would have a huge impact on the city.

“The federal government has opened up its money bags and poured more than a million dollars into Kansas City and Jackson County,” The Kansas City Star proclaimed in 1933. Agencies like the Civilian Construction Corps and the Works Progress Administration invested millions in the city and Jackson County.

But construction projects were already booming in Kansas City under the direction of City Manager and Pendergast crony Henry McElroy.

Henry McElroy Sr. Missouri Valley Special Collections, Kansas City Public Library

The city passed a $50 million bond initiative in 1931 to replace aging city buildings with modern structures. Known as the Ten Year Plan, the initiative provided jobs for unemployed laborers during the Great Depression, at a time when Kansas City’s charter forbade direct relief to citizens.

But it also was designed to fill the pockets of Boss Tom’s political machine by steering most of the work to Pendergast-owned companies.

New Deal-era programs did everything from the mundane to the magnificent. Because their purpose was to put Americans back to work, project managers used manual labor even when machines would have been more efficient.

WPA road paving crew at work in Independence, Missouri, near the intersection of Chrysler Avenue and Maple. Missouri Valley Special Collections, Kansas City Public Library

The most memorable New Deal structures towered high above the city’s streets. Tons of concrete, provided by Pendergast’s Ready Mixed Concrete Company, went into buildings like the new City Hall and Jackson County Courthouse.

Both were part of the Ten Year Plan and partially funded by the WPA. The prominent architectural firm Wight and Wight designed City Hall, which opened in 1937. The new county courthouse, just across 12th Street, was completed in 1934.

Though not officially named in his honor, the pair were commonly known as “Pendergast’s Pyramids,” a coy acknowledgment of who really ran the show in Kansas City.

City Hall, 12th and Oak, circa 1940 Missouri Valley Special Collections, Kansas City Public Library

Municipal Auditorum, 13th and Wyandotte, circa 1937 Missouri Valley Special Collections, Kansas City Public Library

Other notable structures built or partially funded by the WPA included Municipal Auditorium, which opened in 1935, and the federal courthouse and post office at Eighth and Grand. WPA money also went into the paving of Brush Creek, Lincoln High School and the expanded City Market, which replaced the space where the former city hall stood at Fifth and Main.

Another New Deal legacy

Pendergast was indicted for tax evasion in 1939, and federal money for New Deal programs ended with the United States’ entry into World War II a little more than 2 1/2 years later. Pendergast’s hand-picked local WPA project manager, Matthew S. Murray, resigned after his political patron was put in handcuffs, but the New Deal managed to give one final gift to Kansas City.

In 1940, Jackson County officials used federal funds to perform a photographic survey of all structures in the county. These images provided a tool for honest property tax assessment after decades of uncertainty under Pendergast.

After their official use ended at the assessors’ office, the photos found their way to the Landmarks Commission at City Hall. In 2011, the city donated the entire collection to the Kansas City Public Library’s Missouri Valley Special Collections.

The thousands of postage-stamp sized pictures provide a window into the past, to a time when federal money flowed, local politicians took their share of the proceeds, and public buildings grew even grander in Kansas City.

City Hall as documented in the 1940 Tax Assessment Photographs Collection. Missouri Valley Special Collections, Kansas City Public Library

How we found it

Information was gathered from the New Deal vertical file in the Kansas City Public Library’s Missouri Valley Room, Kansas City Star newspaper clippings, the book “WPA Buildings: Architecture and Art of the New Deal” by Joseph Maresca, and the Library’s 1940 Tax Assessment Photographs Collection. The article also draws on prior research by Kansas City Public Library digital history specialist Jason Roe.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How does KCQ work? The Star and the Kansas City Public Library are interested in answering your questions about KC. Submit your questions on The Star’s or the Library’s website. (See the module below.) Then we will investigate and report out the answers to your KC curiosities. We’ll show you who we talked to and how we found the answer. We’ll also teach you about the available resources. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right. How did KCQ get started? The Star started its relationship with the Kansas City Public Library through its work with the News Co/Lab at Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. We are working with ASU to educate the public on how journalism happens, how stories are reported and the importance of transparency in our work.

DO YOU HAVE A QUESTION?

Tom Balas asked this question as part of our “What’s Your KCQ?” series in partnership with the Kansas City Library. The series encourages readers to ask questions about the Kansas City region.

If you have a question, tell us in the module below or click here if you are unable to see the module.