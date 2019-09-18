KC ... Boo! Do you have a haunting question to ask KCQ? Send it before it’s too late

Do you have a scary question for KCQ? We want to hear it! Kansas City Public Library

With Halloween creeping around the corner, we’re turning the curiosity lens on our KCQ readers.

We want to know: What’s Your KC Boooooo???

That’s right, we’re asking readers to submit haunting questions about our region — from notorious noises to sinister stories to eerie events.

We’ll be taking questions from now through Sept. 25.

Once we’ve gathered all submissions, we’ll hold a voting round so you’ll have the chance to help decide which spooky question The Star and Kansas City Public Library will investigate.

Submit the question in the module below. If you can’t see it, follow this link to submit.