Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City area as cold front approaches

A severe weather alert has been issued for the Kansas City area as a broken line of thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front that is sweeping through the area this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issue for parts of Kansas and Missouri, including the Kansas City metropolitan area, that is in effect until 10 p.m. Storms are expected to be at their strongest between 4 and 9 p.m., according to the weather service.

The storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 70 mph, frequent lightning and scattered hail up to the size of limes, according to the National Weather Service in Springfield.

The eastern part of the Kansas City metro area is now included in the area that has the better chance of severe weather.

A couple of strong to severe storms could develop along and east of Interstate 35 between 3 and 10 p.m., the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

3:36 PM CDT: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued which means severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon & evening.



Now is the time to

1) think about where you will take shelter if needed



2) make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings #kcwx #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/wDl6uO3OV9 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 20, 2021

As the front moves through, a big temperature drop is expected. Along a line from the Kansas City area to Kirksville, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s to 70s around 7 and 8 p.m.

Fall-like weather will follow the cold front with highs in the low to mid-70s expected the next few days. Overnight lows will be in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Widespread 80-degree weather is expected to return by the end of the weekend.

