Summer temperatures refuse to leave as Kansas City metro enters another warm stretch

Temperatures over the next few days are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 80s, reaching close to 90 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. National Weather Service in Kansas City

The calendar may be hinting at fall, but weather conditions will feel more like summer as the Kansas City metro area enters a stretch of warm temperatures that will continue into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Temperatures over the next few days are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 80s, reaching close to 90 degrees on Sunday, according to the weather service’s forecast.

That’s about 10 degrees warmer than what is typical for Kansas City. The normal high in Kansas City this time of year is around 80 degrees. The upper 80s is typically what the metro sees in August.

It has been a warmer than usual month in Kansas City. The average high temperature for the first half of the month has been 83.3 degrees, about two degrees above the normal average high of 81.8 for the same period. The average low has been nearly 3 degrees warmer.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday, primarily north of Interstate 70. Severe weather is not expected with those storms. The better chance for storms will be across Nebraska and Iowa, according to the weather service. Some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms may move across parts of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas Friday.

For the weekend, warmer temperatures are expected, climbing to near 90 degrees on Sunday. The chance of rain returns on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area, bringing cooler, more seasonable temperatures on Wednesday.

In the extended forecast, temperatures are expected to trend above normal through late September while below normal precipitation is likely, according to the weather service.